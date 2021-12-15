WASHINGTON — U.S. Sen Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) voted Tuesday against legislation that would suspend the nation’s debt ceiling.
“I had no choice but to vote against legislation that would lift the nation’s debt ceiling today,” Inhofe said. “This bill will only empower the Democrats’ wasteful socialist spending, which has created the worst inflation in four decades. Under the Trump administration, we saw significant wage growth that helped Oklahoma families. Democrats continue to derail these efforts and I cannot support their harmful policies. Hardworking Oklahomans should not be saddled with repaying the debt created by Democrats’ constant spending.”