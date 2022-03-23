WASHINGTON – U.S. Sens. Jim Inhofe, R-Okla., is one of three Senators introducing legislation to advance Impact Aid programs closer to full funding and to increase funding for public school districts on federal land, which are tax-exempt and therefore have significantly less tax revenue to meet their schools’ and students’ needs.
The other authors are Ben Ray Luján (D-N.M.), Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) and Thom Tillis (R-N.C.).
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said the increase would add about $6-10 million to the district’s budget.
“Those numbers vary year to year, but we average about $5 million a year (in Impact Aid funds),” Hime said. “The increase would push us closer to $6-10 million. We get about 60 percent now.”
Hime said an increase in Impact Aid would allow the district to do more maintenance on schools such as paving parking lots.
“We’ve been able to do some of those maintenance projects since I got here, but not enough,” he said. The funds also could be used for teacher salaries and bonuses.
“Just the idea they are talking about it is important,” he said. “We just want to thank the senators and people who are looking out for us and taking care of us.”
In 1950, Congress created Impact Aid to provide direct federal support for public school districts that lack a critical state and local tax base. Impact Aid provides payments in lieu of taxes for school districts serving military families, families that live or work on federal property, students who live in low-rent public housing, students with disabilities, and Native American students living on Tribal lands. Impact Aid funding can be used for instructional materials, teacher salaries, school construction, and other educational needs. Nationwide, Impact Aid supports more than 1,100 school districts and over 10 million students. Despite national importance, Congress has not adequately funded Impact Aid programs since 1969, according to a press release.
The Advancing Toward Impact Aid Full Funding Act introduces a five-year plan to increase funding for four Impact Aid programs by bringing Impact Aid Basic Support Payments and Federal Property Payments closer to full funding, in addition to increasing funding for Children with Disabilities Payments and Construction Payments to meet the needs of federally impacted schools and children, according to the press release.
“Ensuring school districts with a federal presence have sufficient funding to give our Oklahoma children a quality education from kindergarten to high school is vital,” Inhofe said.