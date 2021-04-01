WASHINGTON – U.S. Sen. Jim Inhofe (R-Okla.) made the following statement about the Biden-Harris infrastructure proposal:
“The Biden-Harris infrastructure proposal is a far cry from what President Biden and I discussed in our White House meeting,” Inhofe said. “President Biden’s plan uses roads and bridges — a truly bipartisan and popular issue — to try to advance the far left’s agenda. Its focus on advancing the environmental left’s vision for the American economy will hurt rural Oklahoma and eliminate oil and gas jobs. The tax hike proposal will also kill jobs and push others overseas.
“I have successfully worked with past administrations to author bipartisan infrastructure plans that benefit all Americans. I am committed to working with the President and my colleagues in the Senate to do this right — it can be done this year just as it has many times in the past. Just last week we advanced a large bipartisan water infrastructure proposal, and I am confident we can do the same for a highway reauthorization.”