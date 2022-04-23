A man already jailed for missing his sentencing for a pair of 2020 burglaries at south Lawton businesses is accused of another at one of the same stores.
Investigators said the store’s security video offered the smoking gun pointing to the suspect.
Timothy Duane Fahs, 52, unknown address, made his initial appearance Thursday in Comanche County District Court where he was charged with a felony count of second-degree burglary, records indicate. The crime is punishable by up to 21 years in prison, due to three prior felony convictions.
Fahs is accused of an overnight break-in at Chief’s Smokin Icehouse, 1315 W. Lee, on April 4.
Lawton Police Detective Justin Johnson stated security video from the incident showed a man enter through a small service window. He had a distinct hand tattoo on his right hand that was clearly seen while he climbed through the window, the probable cause affidavit states. Several thousands of dollars worth of cigarettes were stolen.
After sending a “Be on the Lookout” email through the police ranks, Johnson stated several officers identified the suspect as Fahs. When he was arrested April 14, investigators confirmed he had the same hand tattoo.
Fahs pled guilty in October 2021 to burglarizing the same store the year before, as well as a second business located in the same mall area on Southwest 11th Street.
On July 5, 2020, Fahs was seen forcing open a door and stealing multiple items before fleeing. Again, the incident was captured on store security video and, again, Fahs was identified by multiple police officers who viewed the screenshots of the break-in, the affidavit states.
By that point, police had identified Fahs from a May 31, 2020, break-in at the Discount Foods, located just yards away from the smokeshop.
In that break-in, also recorded on security videos, Fahs was seen using a rock to break open the grocery store’s front window before entering and stealing several items, the affidavit states.
Fahs pleaded guilty to the two prior burglaries in Comanche County District Court and was ordered to a sentencing hearing on Dec. 6, 2021, records indicate. He was free on a $5,000 bond and, after missing the third call for his Feb. 28 sentencing, a bench warrant was issued for his arrest.
Records indicate Fahs bench warrant was returned on Tuesday and he was placed in Comanche County Detention Center custody.
Held on $25,000 bond for the new charge and the warrant, Fahs returns to court at 3 p.m. June 28 for his preliminary hearing in the latest case.