CACHE — Sometimes it’s the simple pleasures in being together that makes the bond between a grandparent and grandchild strongest.
As 3-year-old Elias Ortiz danced through the water spray of the Cache Community Park splash pad Friday morning, Darrel Wahkinney's smile shown as bright as the sun from his seat under the shaded canopy next to the pad. With temperatures pushing closer to 95 degrees by 11:30 a.m. Friday, they’d already been at the park for a while.
“We try to get out here before it’s doo dang hot,” he said.
The grandfather asked Elias to show how he makes the water activate when it shuts down. Water stopped spraying when the youngster joined Wahkinney under the shade.
Dutiful and grinning with the same smile as his elder, the youngster hopped onto one of the waterspouts mounted in the concrete pad. As he moved his foot and lifted it a little, the spray jetted up and slapped him in the face. It was a strike that elicited giggles and dancing from the youngster as he showed off his skill with all the other fountain spots.
Wahkinney said the best idea is to come early before it gets too hot. That’s when the park starts to fill up. He said it would be nice if the splash pad was a little bigger to accommodate more kids at a time.
Leaving the park has its own plan to follow. With many days spent together, it's a cherished ritual in ways. It’s these little moments you often take for granted that create those sacred connection between generations.
As grandfather and grandson readied to leave the park, the next stop was to get lunch and head home. It’s a sacred luxury. Wahkinney knows it well. It takes almost losing everything to find out what matters. It’s your loved ones, he said.
Wahkinney and his family were among many Comanche families who live in the area struck by the Quanah Road fire of January 2020. He said he has a fresh stack of debris from his final cleanup from that devastating fire. He spoke of great relief in knowing his family are OK. Although damaged, their homes weathered the firestorm as well.
Together, Wahkinney and Elias are preparing to escape a firestorm in its own right as approaching afternoon’s heat continued to rise like a blister.
Home will bring sweet relief. It's the day's destination after Wahkinney and Elias stop at Sonic for lunch. While kiddo is happy with whatever he gets, a grandfather wishes for a Taco Bell to come to town. A chili dog will do this day.
A grandfather's secret soon followed from Wahkinney. Days like today offer a hint for others with a precocious 3-year-old going on 4.
Spending time together, getting a little bit of activity, or in Elias’ case a lot of activity and a good lunch will go far. Maybe a grandfather’s love is that added ingredient.
“That’s the trick to being able to get him down for a nap,” he said. “He’ll lay down and sleep for three or four hours.”