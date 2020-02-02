The second week of the Comanche County jury trial docket has a pair of higher profile felony cases set for adjudication.
Jurors will report to the courthouse at 8:30 a.m. for sorting and selection for juries.
In District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom, the case of Kevin Crisel will be tried. First Assistant District Attorney Kyle Cabelka will prosecute and David Smith will defend.
Crisel, 45, is charged with a felony count of lewd or indecent acts with a child under 12. The crime is punishable by 25 years to life in prison due to the child’s age, according to state statutes. He has been free on $25,000 bond since Dec. 7, 2018, records indicate.
Crisel is accused of sexually assaulting a girl from 2009 to 2012 when she was between the ages of 5 and 8 years old.
Smith and Cabelka are also the lawyers of record for another case involving Crisel that is not on the current docket. He was charged in August 2016 with a felony charge of child endangerment – permitting abuse. He has been free on $50,000 bond for that case since September 2016.
That case has not been adjudicated and, court records indicate, it may appear at a later docket.
The charge stems from a case involving Crisel’s son.
Anthony Douglass Crissel Jr., 25, was convicted in March 2018 of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16, records indicate. He received 6 years to serve with Department of Corrections, followed by 1 years post-conviction supervision by DOC and he is to register as a sex offender.
According to the court affidavit, the 10-year-old victim told Crisel of the over 9 months of abuse at his son’s hands. He told the child not to tell anyone because his son would get in trouble.
The current case has been set for the last two trial dockets but a conflict between the District Attorney’s Office and District Judge Irma Newburn has prolonged its journey to a jury.
The District Attorney’s Office filed a motion to disqualify Newburn as the trial judge was denied by District Judge Scott D. Meaders. The Court of Criminal Appeals vacated the order of the court to seal certain court records.
At issue is a rift between the DA’s office and Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn that’s led to recusals and requests for recusals regarding her overseeing cases involving three assistant district attorneys. Its wake has led to Newburn recusing herself from 110 prior cases and the state’s request that she step away from overseeing another 80 cases.
In July 2019, Newburn was ordered to recuse from the Crisel case following an appeal. The appellate court ruled that Newburn’s prior knowledge of Crisel’s other allegations supports a finding that her impartiality might reasonably be questioned. The court clerk was instructed to draw another judge to hear the case and Tayloe was selected.
Meaders will preside over the trial of Brian Keith Neugebauer, 48, for first-degree manslaughter, driving without a valid driver’s license and violation of an ignition interlock device.
Neugebauer is accused of a deadly May 2018 wreck at the intersection of West Lee Boulevard and Deyo Mission Boulevard that took the life of Cache High School student Natalie Hults, 17.
According to court, Neugebauer was charged with driving under the influence in 2016 and reached a plea deal in April of 2018. He received a five-year deferred sentence. Part of that sentence was that any vehicle he drove had to be equipped with a breathalyzer machine.
The fatal accident report revealed that the truck he was driving at the time of the accident was not equipped with the proper equipment.
Neugebauer is facing at least four years in jail for these three charges. He was being held on $100,000 bond but following a bond reduction to $50,000 in May 2018, Neugebauer has been free.
Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver will prosecute the case and James Kee, of Duncan, will provide the defense.
Daniel Dage will begin trial Monday in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s courtroom where he will be tried for possession of child pornography.
Dage was charged in August 2017 after a Lawton resident brought Lawton Police his laptop bag after finding it in a parking lot. According to the affidavit, inside the bag were documents identifying Dage, as well as a USB stick filled with child pornography. He was arrested after he reported the bag missing with police.
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.