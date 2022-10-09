Week two of the Comanche County jury trial docket sees prospective jurors assembling for five scheduled trials.
On Monday, a Cheyenne man is accused of molesting a then 6 year old in December 2018.
Jury selection will begin in Cotton County Associate District Judge Michael C. Flanagan’s courtroom where Teddy Jahu Grover, 32, will be on trial for allegation of lewd or indecent acts to a child under 16 and showing obscene material to a juvenile, records indicate.
Grover is accused of forcing himself on the girl in December 2018 when he lived in Lawton, according to the probable cause affidavit. Lawton police began investigating the case in April 2020 after a Department of Human Services case worker passed them a tip.
The girl told investigators there were intimate incidents he told her not to tell her mother, the affidavit states. She told investigators he’d shown her pornography and took showers with her, as well.
Grover has been held in the Comanche County Detention Center since March 2021 on $75,000 bond following his initial court appearance, records indicate.
Comanche County District Attorney Kyle Cabelka is prosecuting the case and Lawrence Corrales is serving as defense counsel.
On Wednesday, trial is scheduled to begin in the trial of Marcus Keith Perry, 30, of Lawton, for shooting into a building that led to the 2019 death of a Fort Sill soldier.
Perry will be on trial for a felony count of shooting into a dwelling or building used for public or business purposes, records indicate.
The charge stems from an April 27, 2019, incident at the K-9 Biker Club, 1906 W. Lee, that left Perry’s brother Chance Iwan Jack Perry wounded and Christopher Alexander Pugh, 23, of Fort Sill, dead of a gunshot wound to the head.
Perry is alleged to be one of the shooters. No one has been charged with firing the fatal shots. The crime is punishable by between 2 and 20 years in prison.
Following interviews with numerous witnesses, the Perry brothers were identified as being at a disturbance which led to the gunfire, the affidavit states. Witnesses told investigators Marcus Perry was one of the suspects who fired a pistol at and into the club.
Neither Perry brother was charged with firing the bullet that killed Pugh.
Chance Perry, 36, of Lawton, is scheduled for a non-jury trial for the same charge as his brother at 1:15 p.m. Oct. 31 in Comanche County District Judge Scott D. Meaders’ courtroom.
The Perry brothers have both been out on $65,000 bond each since June 2019, records indicate.
A 42-year-old Lawton man will begin trial Thursday for allegations of shooting another from his vehicle in 2017.
Joseph K. Barnett will appear Thursday in Chief District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom for trial on felony counts of shooting with intent to kill and using a vehicle in the discharge of a weapon.
Barnett is accused of shooting another man in September 2017 while the man walked down Southwest 52nd Street. The victim told investigators he saw a vehicle at the intersection of Southwest 52nd and 45th streets and Barnett in the driver’s seat threatening him. Barnett then “leaned out the window and began firing multiple shots from a pistol” at the victim, the probable cause affidavit states. While attempting to avoid the gunfire, the man was hit multiple times. Barnett has been free on $50,000 bond since his initial court appearance.