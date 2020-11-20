The Oklahoma Highway Patrol identified a Lawton woman as the second person killed in a Saturday evening crash in northeastern Comanche County.
Michelle R. Evanoff, 54, died at the scene of the fatal wreck.
Evanoff was the passenger of a Dodge Ram driven by Kelly L. Hale, 61, of Sterling, that failed to stop at a stop sign at Northeast 225th Street and Oklahoma 7 and crashed into an oncoming Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to the incident report. The women were pinned inside the Ram for over two hours before becoming freed by firefighter.
The driver of the Jeep, Christopher F. Wilmeth, 47, of Fletcher, was flown to OU Health University of Oklahoma Medical Center in Oklahoma City where he was admitted in critical condition with head, legs, and internal/external trunk injuries, according to the report. His condition is unavailable.
Wilmeth’s passenger, Shannon R. Wilmeth, 45, of Fletcher, was transported to Comanche County Memorial Hospital but her condition remains unavailable.
All drivers and passengers were wearing seatbelts.
The cause of the wreck and conditions of the drivers remain under investigation, the report states.
Evanoff and Hale have been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Oklahoma City for autopsy.