DUNCAN — An Oklahoma City man accused of killing his father and faking it as a suicide in 2012 will face trial in April 2022.
James Kyle Brooks, 41, is slated to begin his second trial for a charge of first-degree murder, records indicate. If convicted, he could face the death penalty, life without parole or a life sentence.
In October 2019, James Kyle Brooks received a reprieve when a Stephens County jury returned with a hung verdict resulting in mistrial.
The case against Brooks centers on a $500,000 insurance policy taken out without the father’s knowledge, according to investigators.
Marlow police received a report from Brooks on Aug. 8, 2012, that his father had shot himself at his home, according to the probable cause affidavit. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation (OSBI) investigated the incident.
When police arrived at the home, they found his father, Timothy Brooks, sitting in a chair, clad only in shorts. He’d suffered a gunshot wound to his upper abdomen and a 12-gauge shotgun with the muzzle pointing upward was between his legs, the affidavit states. Investigators said Brooks walked to his father’s body and picked up the shotgun before following orders to put it down.
Brooks first told investigators he’d been estranged from his father and they hadn’t spoken in at least a year, according to the affidavit. He said his father had mental health problems, grief and money issues and the only reason he’d visited the house recently was to have an adjuster look at the roof for damage.
Brooks said he went by his father’s house on Aug. 7, 2012, to talk about the adjuster’s visit. Following a 20-minute conversation, he said that his father had purchased a four-wheeler for his grandson and wanted Brooks to take it with him, the affidavit states. The younger Brooks said he would return.
Brooks said the next morning he went to his father’s house and found him cleaning his shotgun. After reloading the shotgun, he said Timothy Brooks began “talking crazy talk,” according to the affidavit. He said his father threatened to shoot himself and, after about 20 minutes, he lifted the gun and said “watch this” before he shot himself in the abdomen.
After giving him a couple of breaths of CPR, Brooks said, he called 911. He also said he picked up the shotgun from the ground and leaned it against Timothy Brooks’ inner leg, the affidavit states.
James Brooks told investigators that he had a life insurance policy for his father but was unsure if it was $250,000 or $500,000, and that he was a beneficiary. He added that the policy probably had a suicide clause, meaning it wouldn’t pay in the event of suicide.
Investigators gained no headway into the investigation until December 2016 when investigators accessed Timothy Brooks’ life insurance policy. It was discovered James Brooks was the sole beneficiary of the policy, according to the affidavit. Brooks waited until August 2013 to file a claim and, investigators said, he continued paying the policy premium for 10 months following the death. He was eventually paid the value of the $500,000 policy as well as a check for $8,000 for interest and another $2,000 as repayment of premiums paid after his father’s death.
The ruling of Timothy Brooks’ death as suicide had been disputed by the State Medical Examiner’s autopsy report. The distance of the trigger to the muzzle, 34 inches, was far enough for suicide to be plausible but would have taken considerable effort and arm rotation, according to the report. The manner of death was listed as undetermined, but during an interview with Medical Examiner Dr. Marc Harrison, investigators described how Brooks told them his father fired the gun. He didn’t believe it was possible for Timothy Brooks to have shot himself in that manner with the shotgun, the affidavit states.
Investigators later obtained Timothy Brooks’ final account and decree of distribution of his estate and learned he’d had nearly $120,000 cash in the bank and owned mineral rights to properties receiving oil royalties. At the time of death, he’d also had $6,500 in his wallet. Half the estate went to Brooks and the other half to his sister.
Brooks had been in jail and held on no bond since his initial court appearance on March 22, 2018. After posting an ordered $400,000 bond, he was freed two months later.
