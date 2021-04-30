The Lawton Public Library is unveiling its second StoryWalk location on Saturday.
The new location is situated in Elmer Thomas Park, the same as the first StoryWalk which runs along the south side of the park near Ferris Avenue. The new story can be read along the sidewalk on the north side of the park near the butterfly garden.
“With this one we started with ‘The Very Hungry Caterpillar,’” said Tanya Organ, the library’s youth services librarian.
The location next to the butterfly garden was the main inspiration behind the choice to showcase “The Very Hungry Caterpillar,” Organ said, though the message behind the book to eat healthy also played a role.
The StoryWalk Project was created in 2007 by Anne Ferguson of Montpelier, Vermont, and developed in collaboration with the Kellogg-Hubbard Library. StoryWalks have been installed in 50 states and 12 countries including, Germany, Canada, England, Bermuda, Russia, Malaysia, Pakistan and South Korea.
The goal of the project is to encourage physical activity and promote walking as a healthy activity for families and individuals of all ages, according to Organ.
On Saturday, Organ and other members of the library staff will be on hand at the park near the new StoryWalk to greet community members. There will be grab-and-go crafts for kids to take home and assemble their own caterpillars and butterflies, as well as a candy guessing game.
Library staff also are hiding special rocks around the park with messages on them. Anyone who finds a rock and brings it to the staff will get a free book.
“I think we are hiding around 50 rocks. If not all of them are found, we will leave them out there and anyone that finds one throughout the week can bring it to the library to exchange for a book that they get to keep,” Organ said.
The new StoryWalk went up in March after the library received a $9,000 grant to place two new StoryWalks throughout the community. It was funded by the Oklahoma Department of Libraries with federal funds under the Library Services & Technology Act, as well as the Institute of Museum & Library Services.
The third walk, and second funded by the grant, is planned for installation downtown near the site of the future farmer’s market. Once the market is built, the walk will be installed, Organ said.
“We really encourage families to come out on Saturday to enjoy the StoryWalk. The weather looks like it is going to be beautiful that day and it will be a great time to come out,” Organ said.