For the second day in a row, Lawton police are investigating a shooting at the Candlewood Apartments.
Unlike Thursday’s incident, this one resulted in a homicide, the city’s 13th of the year.
Officers and first responders were called shortly before 11:30 a.m. to 4741 NW Motif Manor on the report of a shooting and arrived to find an unidentified male suffering from a gunshot wound, according to Sgt. Elijah Garcia, LPD information officer.
“The male was transported to an area hospital where he succumbed to his injuries,” he said. “The circumstances of the shooting are under investigation by our detectives.”
The Criminal Investigation Division and Crime Scene Investigation team remained at the scene throughout the day in attempt to gather leads.
The neighborhood has been a second home to investigators to close out the work week. On Thursday, officers were called shortly before 12:45 p.m. to the same apartment complex on another shooting call. A woman was found suffering from at least one gunshot wound, according Garcia. The injured woman was taken to a local hospital for treatment and was in stable condition.
Garcia declined to connect the two incidents. He said it was too early to tell what happened and investigators are conducting witness interviews.
If you have information, you can call the Lawton Police Department, 580-581-3270; or Crime Stoppers, 580-355-4636.
Garcia thanked Lowe’s Home Improvement for donating an ice chest, ice and water and Braum’s Dairy Store for donating foods to the officers working the scene in the over-100 degree temperatures. Sgt. Tim Jenkins was credited with coordinating the relief effort.