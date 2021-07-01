Southwest Oklahoma is getting ready for the Fourth of July weekend with a host of cities hosting their local celebrations on July 3.
Marlow
Since 1892, Marlow has celebrated Independence Day with a hometown festival.
Starting at 9 a.m. Saturday, Marlow Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual “Old-Fashioned Independence Day Celebration.”
The celebration will begin on Main Street with a parade consisting of floats, horses, antique automobiles, antique tractors, and Shriner clowns. Around 3 p.m., the parade will lead into Redbud Park, 112 Elm Street, where families can enjoy arts and crafts, game booths, rides, various food vendors and historic re-enactments. Live music from local bands and singers will begin at 6:30 p.m. Following the concert, the celebration will end with one of the biggest fireworks show in Southwest Oklahoma.
Walters
Starting at 1 p.m., Walters Chamber of Commerce is hosting a fourth of July celebration at Sultan Park, 129 Colorado Avenue.
The event will usually open with a cornhole and horseshoe tournament will be played, along with a fishing tournament. Walters would crown a prince and princess to the students who sold the most ticket, following with sack races three-legged races and a pet turtle. The festival moves to Dave Boyer Lake for a firework show to conclude the celebration.
Due to the heavy rain from Monday and Tuesday, Sultan Park will be closed due to flooding and high waters. Walter will only be displaying the firework show at Lake Boyer for the celebration. The Walters Chamber of Commerce is currently working on a community-wide event to make up the event.
Apache
Starting at 6 p.m., Apache Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual “Apache Freedom Fest” on Evans, or Main Street.
Throughout the day, judges will walk around and select the best dressed family, couples and individuals at random times. 100 blocks of Main Street will be blocked off for a street wide water gun fight, along with an 80-foot waterslide. Following the water activities, a watermelon contest will open for all ages to compete in. Guest can also see the various other games and activities, along with food vendors. At 7 p.m. awards for all contests will be announced, as well as cash prizes for the best patriotic tents. Live music will begin as well, carrying on the back end of the festival. At 9:30 p.m., the celebration will end with a firework show.
Frederick
Starting at 10 a.m., Frederick Chamber of Commerce is hosting the 4th Annual Independence Day Parade and Car show. Any classic cars, first responder vehicle, or motorized vehicle is welcome to be a part of the parade. The route will start in Star Square, 9th Street & Grand Ave
and head east down Grand Avenue. The route will end at the Civic Center, 800 S. 17th
in Memorial Park, near the intersection of highways 19 and 62, where the car show will be held at following the parade.
Elgin
Starting at 7 p.m., the city of Elgin will be hosting a kickball tournament and firework show for the Fourth of July celebration at Elgin Municipal Park, few miles south of Sonic on A street. Live music will take place and all vendors will be open starting at 7 p.m. as well. The music will play until 9 p.m. then followed by a 25 minute firework display, ending the event.
The time of the kickball tournament is yet to be determined and will depend on how many teams sign up.
Duncan
At 5 p.m., Duncan Chamber of Commerce is hosting their annual Independence Day firework show at Abe Razien Park, 2445 N Street. Inflatables, snow cones and hot dog stands will be present for the public take part of. Guest can enjoy the amenities of Abe Razien along with the vendors in preparation for the firework show. At 9:55 p.m., the fireworks will be displayed as the event closes.
Fletcher
At 9 p.m., the city of Fletcher will host a firework display at the Fletcher Fairgrounds, on the corner of North drive off Highway 277. Guest are encouraged to bring a chair or sit in their car as the firework show is displayed.