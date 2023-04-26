Tape

STERLING — The second person killed in an April 17 wreck south of Sterling has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).

Vincent M. Deluca, 59, of Reading, Mass., died, along with Chrstopher M. Moors, 36, of Fletcher. They were both pinned inside the vehicle.

Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.

