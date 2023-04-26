STERLING — The second person killed in an April 17 wreck south of Sterling has been identified by the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP).
Vincent M. Deluca, 59, of Reading, Mass., died, along with Chrstopher M. Moors, 36, of Fletcher. They were both pinned inside the vehicle.
Two children from Fletcher, an 8-year-old girl and 6-year-old boy, were also hospitalized but are recovering.
The OHP reported Moors wrecked a Ford Mustang he was driving shortly before 8 p.m. near the intersection of Oklahoma 65 and the gravel surfaced Northeast 165th Street, about eight miles east of Lawton.
The driver and all passengers were wearing seatbelts.
Moors’ condition and the cause of the wreck remain under investigation.
