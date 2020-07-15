A 21-year-old man accused of his role in instigating the robbery and killing of a Cache man in June 2019 pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and was sentenced to spend 30 years in prison.
Devon Julian Cannon entered his plea before Comanche County District Judge Irma Newburn Monday and was sentenced to serve 30 years in prison, followed by a year of post-imprisonment supervision, records indicate.
Cannon pleaded guilty to his role in the June 14, 2019, death of Nathan Morrow, 26, of Cache.
Originally, Cannon was charged with first-degree murder, along with Bre’lon Kyle Tylan Johnson, 20; and Shannon Marshun Freeman, 21; all of Lawton. The murder charge is punishable by life in prison, life without parole or death.
Johnson pleaded guilty in District Judge Gerald Neuwirth’s court on June 18 to first-degree murder and first-degree robbery. He was sentenced to life in prison for the murder charge and ordered to serve 35 years in prison with the balance suspended, records indicate. He will then serve a consecutive 15-year sentence to the robbery count.
According to the probable cause affidavits, Cannon’s actions began the turn of events that would lead to Morrow being shot 21 times and killed. Witness accounts, and Cannon’s testimony, told of his attempt to rob Morrow at gunpoint at the Oaks Apartments, 505 NW Oak, in Cache. There were conflicting witness accounts as to who pulled the trigger; it is believed by investigators that all three men fired shots.
Cannon told investigators that he’d pulled a gun on Morrow during a robbery but the intended victim took the gun away and assaulted him, according to the affidavit. At some point, Johnson and Freeman were seen going to the scene of the incident and the gunfire to follow. Cannon was soon found hiding at a nearby carport and arrested. His mugshot shows that he received substantial facial injuries.
Cannon told investigators he was present when Morrow was killed and said he “could have” pulled a gun on the victim to rob him and that the victim assaulted him, according to the affidavit.
One witness told police she saw Freeman fire his gun at Morrow, the affidavit states. Another witness said he saw a black man in a gray hooded sweatshirt standing over Morrow, hitting him and yelling. He said the man then shot Morrow somewhere in the upper chest, the affidavit states.
A gray hooded sweatshirt was found near the crime scene. The sweatshirt and other evidence are undergoing forensic testing with the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation’s (OSBI) crime lab.
Johnson and Freeman were caught a short time later at a convenience store on the northwest corner of Oklahoma 115 and U.S. 62, less than 1/4-mile from the crime scene.
One handgun was found outside Morrow’s apartment. Two other handguns believed to be used in the shooting were recovered.
All three men have been held on $750,000 bonds for the murder counts. Freeman also has a $2,500 bond for a separate misdemeanor charge.
Freeman, represented by Jordan Cabelka, had his preliminary hearing postponed until 1 p.m. Sept. 18, records indicate.
