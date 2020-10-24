OKLAHOMA CITY — A second man involved in a December 2019 road rage incident on Interstate 44 has been sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison for having a gun during the incident.
On Friday, Martavious Arnez Gross, 23, of Lawton, was sentenced by Senior U.S. District Judge Joe Heaton in the U.S. Western District Court to serve 120 months in prison for possession of a firearm during a road rage incident while on the H.E. Bailey Turnpike while he was the subject of a protective order, according to U.S. Attorney Timothy J. Downing.
“In imposing the sentence, Judge Heaton noted the serious nature of the offense conduct and Gross’ significant history of violence against domestic partners and law enforcement officers,” Downing said.
The sentence follows Gross pleading guilty to the charge in March.
According to court documents and public record, Gross was riding in a vehicle driven by co-defendant, Nathan R. Rollins Jr. on Dec. 11, 2019, and Gross believed they were cut off by another driver on the turnpike. They caught up to the other vehicle and Gross rolled down his window, yelled at the other driver, made obscene gestures, brandished a firearm for the driver of the other vehicle to see, Downing said. He then fired at the vehicle with the handgun.
An Oklahoma Highway Patrol trooper en route to another call clocked Rollins’ vehicle going 106 mph. After stopping the vehicle, the trooper found the handgun that was fired in the incident by Gross, an AR-15 rifle loaded with a high capacity magazine, two black masks, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. Rollins and Gross were arrested.
Heaton previously sentenced Gross’ co-defendant Rollins to serve 120 months in prison for illegal possession of a firearm after a prior felony conviction.