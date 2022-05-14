An arrest warrant was issued Friday for another Lawton Correctional Facility inmate for allegations he, too, was involved in an incident where at least five other inmates were stabbed.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant for two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, records indicate. Each count is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
In prison for an October 2017 conviction in Rogers County for first-degree manslaughter, Gage Shriver is accused of stabbing two other prison inmates during the Sept. 1, 2021, incident at the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, in H8 Pod C that left at least five inmates suffering stab wounds.
Surveillance video showed Shriver begin fighting with one inmate after Shriver was swung at, the warrant affidavit states. Once on the ground, investigators said Shriver was seen striking the other inmate multiple times with a sharp object in both hands. That inmate suffered wounds to his lower back and left chest.
Shriver was then seen getting off the floor, walking to the door and making a slashing motion toward another inmate, striking the man’s right arm, the affidavit states. That inmate needed surgery to repair an arterial bleed.
The Comanche County District Court issued an arrest warrant Tuesday for Keighton Budder, 29, for charges of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and for possession of contraband by an inmate for the same incident, records indicate.
Security video showed Budder stabbing another inmate before circling back and stabbing another man battling with an inmate, the affidavit states. He was then seen putting the weapon in a rubber boot. It was later recovered.
Budder has been serving life sentence without parole for a May 2010 conviction in Delaware County for first-degree rape, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records. He is serving a life sentence without parole and has since been transferred to Oklahoma State Correctional Facility in McAlester.
Budder was 16 years old when he was found guilty of stabbing a girl around 20 times and also of raping her after she gave him a ride home from a party.