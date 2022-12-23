Another embezzlement allegation has been leveled against a former Medicine Park volunteer firefighter who is accused of stealing from the department.
The Comanche County District Court issued a felony arrest warrant Thursday for Michael Shane McKenzie, 49, of Lawton, for a count of embezzlement, records indicate.
McKenzie is accused of using a Medicine Park man’s Lowe’s charge account to make several purchases between March 19 and Oct. 13, the warrant affidavit states. The card holder told investigators McKenzie worked for him but spent $11,548.29 without his authorization.
The card holder also reported McKenzie spent another $5,896.81 for a large spool of copper wire from Hunzicker Brothers, the affidavit states.
During that same time, McKenzie is accused of stealing over $6,000 from the Medicine Park Fire Department because, he said, he needed the money.
McKenzie made his initial court appearance on Oct. 24 for another count of embezzlement.
McKenzie was interviewed Oct. 11 by investigators after being developed as a suspect for embezzlement, the affidavit states. The theft was reported by the Town of Medicine Park where he served as a volunteer firefighter. He has since been dismissed.
It was discovered that $6,104.57 in numerous unauthorized charges were made to the fire department’s fuel charge card, the affidavit states.
During his interview, McKenzie confessed and said he knew “his activities were illegal,” according to the affidavit. He said his motive “was only because he needed the money.”
McKenzie has been free on $5,000 bond following his initial appearance. He is scheduled to return to court at 3 p.m. March 6, 2023, for his preliminary hearing conference in that case.