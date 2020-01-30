Revelations about background between the shooter and victim of an April 2018 shooting death added depth to the second day of a capital murder trail in the Comanche County District Court.
Lawton Police Sgt. Chris Hally testified in the trial of Delante Trevon Lawrence, 27, accused of killing La’Munt Edward Pickens-Hawkins, 17, during an April 21, 2018, incident at a triplex at 508 NW 3rd, Apt. 3. Al Marroquin testified Tuesday that he was also shot and wounded during a struggle with Lawrence for the gun.
An intelligence officer of the LPD Gang Unit, Hally testified that when he learned Hawkins was the victim and that witnesses said “Vontae’s brother” had committed the shooting, it didn’t take long for him to trace an identity for the suspect. Hawkins had been shot during an incident in 2017 and had originally identified Devontae Lawrence as the shooter.
Lawrence’s defense lawyer, Ronald Kelly of Oklahoma City, reminded Hally that he’d recanted the allegation about Lawrence’s younger brother. Hally responded that intelligence gathered that there continued to be a “beef” between the younger men.
Hawkins’ name was the one recognized by Hally due to his association with the “Ridge Squad.” He explained that it is identified as a gang, although younger members call it a “squad” or “clique” to avoid being connected with a gang. He said these groups are termed “hybrid gangs.”
Hally told Assistant District Attorney Jill Oliver that he’d had limited prior contacts with Hawkins, that it was mostly for fights at or after school and he was never known to be connected with any guns.
“He was just a kid,” he said.
Hally would have contact later in the evening of April 21, 2018. After identifying him as the potential suspect in the shooting, he and other Gang Unit officers set up a stake-out in an unmarked car outside Lawrence’s home at 509 NE Carver.
Lawrence arrived driving a four-door blue car around 11:30 p.m. Hally said he and other officers confronted him at the driver’s door, the suspect took off in what would be a less than 10 minute pursuit. Kelly inquired about if the officers were in uniform and Hally described the obvious markings on his unit’s uniforms.
“We were 100 percent identifiable,” he said. “There is no mistaking us when you see us coming.”
The car’s trek went east of Gore Boulevard before the route caused Lawrence to drive back into the northside near the original scene of the shooting with speeds in excess of 90 miles per hour, according to Hally. Extra police units set up roadblocks in attempt to contain the fleeing Lawrence.
A man and woman who were in the passenger front and back, respectively, tumbled from the fleeing car near Northwest 9th Street and Columbia and the car crashed a few blocks away. Hally said the shirt Lawrence was wearing was found in an alley adjoining the scene of the crash.
First responders find victims
Patrol Officer David Folkert said he was driving northbound on Northwest 3rd Street when the initial call about the shooting came out over emergency radios. He found several people outside and when he went inside the apartment, found Al Marroquin suffering from a gunshot wound to the stomach near the entrance.
A short distance away in the small apartment, Hawkins was found near the kitchen. Blood from wounds to the left and right sides of the lower abdomen were seen by Folkert who applied pressure to the wounds. Hawkins was conscious then and told Folkert it was “Vontae’s brother” who had shot him.
“He did tell me he felt like he was dying,” he said. “We tried to stand him up to get him out the door and he passed out on us.”
Hawkins and Marroquin were taken to Comanche County Memorial Hospital for treatment. Marroquin told investigators who the suspect was. Hawkins died during surgery.
Officer Daniel Halligan arrived to the scene of the shooting and began speaking with the many people at the scene. He received a description of the shooter and put out a “be on the lookout” message over emergency radio dispatch. Then he helped maintain scene integrity until the arrival of Detective Lt. Rick McCollister from Crime Scene Investigation, as well as other detectives. He called the scene “chaotic.”
“It was crazy,” he said. “I can’t even tell you how many people were there. It was a madhouse of people running around everywhere.”
One of the witnesses who had fled the scene immediately following the shooting was Sarita Vinson. She called Al Marroquin her “best friend.”
Vinson testified that she got to the apartment earlier in the day and had walked to the nearby Family Dollar store to get sodas. It was there she said she first saw Lawrence, whom she claimed to have never met before.
A man Vinson said was Lawrence got into an argument with a cashier at the store. By the time she walked back to the apartment and came inside, Lawrence was there sitting at a table rolling a joint. She said she went in the kitchen and began playing darts with an unidentified man who was there as well. A pop sound from inside the home caught her attention.
“I had thought it was a firecracker,” she said. “It was in the house, not from someone coming inside. Then I heard a gunshot.”
Vinson said she felt what she believed to be a bullet just miss her and she took cover behind a chair. That’s where Hawkins and another teen took cover. She testified she saw Lawrence pointing the gun.
After the shooting, Vinson said Al Marroquin wrestled Lawrence for the gun before he was shot. Marroquin and his nephew Antonio pushed Lawrence out the door and locked it. Moments later, she said the unidentified man and her both got out and fled the scene separately.
Vinson spoke with detectives five days after the incident. She testified she was afraid following the shooting and was also worried about having an outstanding warrant.
Testimony went late into the evening with the testimony of McCollister regarding evidence collection that included spent shell casings, a 9mm handgun with a full 15 bullet clip and a chambered round that was found in the backyard of a nearby home.
The case will resume at 9 a.m. today in District Judge Emmit Tayloe’s courtroom.
Written by Scott Rains: srains@swoknews.com.