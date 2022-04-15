No one filed for election Thursday at the Comanche County Election Board, leaving only one race among the county-related offices.
Today is the final day of filings for county, state, federal and judicial offices, with candidates for county offices filing at their respective county election boards, and all other candidates filing at the Oklahoma State Election Board in Oklahoma City. Election board offices are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
In Comanche County, the only race thus far is for Comanche County District 3 (Western) commissioner, where Incumbent Alvin Cargill, 4523 Post Oak Road in Cache, is seeking his second term. His challenger is Josh Powers, 120 NW Valleybrook Drive, Lawton. Both filed Wednesday.
Comanche County District 1 Commissioner Gail Turner, 7821 NE Cache Road, Lawton, filed Wednesday for his seventh term as the eastern county commissioner. In addition, County Assessor Grant Edwards, 2703 NE 9th, Lawton, and County Treasurer Rhonda Brantley, 22356 NE Spencer Road, Fletcher, filed for re-election.
Other county filings were (candidates filing Thursday are in boldface):
CADDO: County Assessor: LaDonna Phillips, R, Fort Cobb. County Treasurer: Regina Moser, D, Anadarko. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Belter, R, Lookeba; James Bucky Brown, R, Binger; Bobby J. Lynn, R, Lookeba. County Commissioner District 3: Mark Steven Taylor, D, Carngie; Robert Weaver, D, Fort Cobb; Ricky Schuermann, Fort Cobb, R.
COTTON: County Assessor: Virginia Brasier, R, Walters. County Treasurer: Tammy Morris, D, Walters. County Commissioner District 1: Codey McCuiston, R, Geronimo, and Mike Woods, R, Walters; Edward H. Eschiti, R, Walters. County Commissioner District 3: Milton Honeycutt, R, Randlett, and Greg Powell, R, Devol; Donald Forrest Wilson, R, Walters.
JACKSON: County Assessor: Lisa Roberson, R, Duke. County Treasurer: Robin Fleming, R, Elmer. County Commissioner District 1: Mike Wallace, R, Blair. County Commissioner District 3: Rhet Johnson, R, Duke.
KIOWA: County Assessor: Buddy O. Jones Jr., D, Hobart. County Treasurer: Shirley Deanna Miller, D, Roosevelt. County Commissioner District 1: Gayle Reeder Reese, D, Gotebo. County Commissioner District 3: Gary Don Jennings, D, Snyder.
STEPHENS: County Assessor: Dana K. Buchanan, R, Duncan. County Treasurer: Debbie Burden, R, Marlow. County Commissioner District 1: Kreg Murphree, R, Marlow. County Commissioner District 3: Russell Morgan, R, Comanche.
TILLMAN: County Assessor: Matthew H. Smith, D, Frederick. County Treasurer: Julie Garza, R, Frederick. County Commissioner District 1: Greg Petty, D, Tipton; Roger Hoover, R, Tipton. County Commissioner District 3: Ed Wilkerson, R, Frederick; Steve Catlege, R, Loveland; John Naramor, R, Grandfield.
State and federal filings as of 6:30 p.m. Thursday included:
FEDERAL
U.S. Senate: Republican: Incumbent James Lankford, Edmond; Jackson Lahemeyer, Owasso. Democrat: Jason Bollinger, Oklahoma City; Madison Horn, Oklahoma City; Arya Azma, Norman; Brandon Wade, Bartlesville. Independent: Michael L. Delaney, Norman.
U.S. Senate unexpired (Jim Inhofe’s seat): Republican: Markwayne Mullin, Westville; T.W. Shannon, Oklahoma City; Alex Gray, Nichols Hills; Nathan Dahm, Broken Arrow; Luke Holland, Tulsa; Adam Holley, Bixby; Jessica Jean Garrison, Owasso. Democrat: Kendra Horn, Oklahoma City.
U.S. House Third District: Republican: Incumbent Frank Lucas, Cheyenne; Wade Burleson, Enid; Stephen Butler, Yukon. Democrat: Jeremiah A. Ross, Bristow.
U.S. House Fourth District: Republican: Incumbent Tom Cole, Moore. Democrat: Mary Brannon, Washington.
STATE LEGISLATURE
Oklahoma Senate District 32: Incumbent John Michael Montgomery, R-Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 62: Incumbent Daniel Pae, R-Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 63: Incumbent Trey Caldwell, R-Lawton; Gunner Ocskai, Libertarian, Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 64: Incumbent Rande Worthen, R-Lawton; Kyle Emmett Meraz, Democrat, Lawton. Independent: Zachary A. Walls, Lawton.
Oklahoma House District 65: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, R-Elgin; Jennifer Kerstetter, Democrat, Marlow.
STATE
Governor: Republican: Incumbent Kevin Stitt, Oklahoma City; Mark Sherwood, Broken Arrow; Joel Kintsel, Oklahoma City; Moira McCabe, Oklahoma City. Democrat: Connie Johnson, Oklahoma City; Joy Hofmeister, Tulsa. Libertarian: Natalie Bruno, Edmond. Independent: Ervin Stone Yen, Nichols Hills.
Lt. Governor: Republican: Incumbent Matt Pinnell, Tulsa.
State Treasurer: Republican: Todd Russ, Cordell; Clark Jolley, Edmond.
State Auditor/Inspector: Republican: Incumbent Cindy Byrd, Coalgate.
Attorney General: Republican: Incumbent John M. O’Connor, Tulsa; Gentner F. Drummond, Hominy.
Superintendent of Public Instruction: Republican: John Cox, Peggs; April Grace, Norman; Ryan Walters, Edmond. Democrat: Jena Nelson, Edmond.
State Commissioner of Labor: Republican: Incumbent Leslie Kathryn Osborn, Mustang.
State Insurance Commissioner: Republican: Incumbent Glen Mulready, Tulsa.
Corporation Commission: Republican: Kim David, Porter; Justin Hornback, Broken Arrow; Harold D. Spradling, Cherokee. Democrat: Margaret Warigia Bowman, Tulsa.
DISTRICT ATTORNEY
District 3: Incumbent David Thomas, R-Altus.
District 5: Incumbent Keith Cabelka, R-Lawton.
District 6: Incumbent Jason Hicks, R-Marlow.
DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
District 3, Office 1: Brad Leverett, Altus.
District 5, Office 1: Emmit Tayloe, Medicine Park.
District 5, Office 2: G. Brent Russell, Duncan.
District 5, Office 3: Steven W. Crow, Lawton; Jay Walker, Lawton.
District 5, Office 4: Brad Cox, Lawton; Scott Meaders, Lawton.
District 5, Office 5: Grant D. Sheperd, Lawton.
District 6, Office 1: Kory Kirkland, Chickasha.
ASSOCIATE DISTRICT JUDGE (non-partisan)
Caddo County: Wyatt Hill, Fort Cobb.
Comanche County: Lisa Shaw, Lawton.
Cotton County: Michael C. Flanagan, Walters.
Jackson County: Rafe Hall, Duke.
Kiowa County: Ricky A. Marsh, Hobart.
Stephens County: Lawrence M. Wheeler, Restricted; Anthony Sykes, Duncan.
Tillman County: Brad Benson, Frederick.