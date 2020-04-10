Comanche County Sheriff Kenny Stradley remained the only county office incumbent with an opponent, as of 3 p.m. Thursday, when the second day of filing ended for candidates seeking county, state and federal offices.
Candidates have until 5 p.m. today to signal their intent to seek office, by filing declarations of candidacy at county election boards (for county-level candidates) or the Oklahoma State Election Board Office (for state and federal offices). Acknowledging the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, election boards have procedures in place for candidates. For Comanche County, that means urging candidates to print out documents and fill them out in advance, before delivering them to the Comanche County Courthouse. Documents may be found at the state election board website: ok.gov/elections/
In Comanche County, all four incumbents filed for re-election Wednesday. Stradley’s opponent is Dell Galloway, Lawton, who also filed Wednesday.
District 2 (Central) County Commissioner Johnny Owens, County Clerk Carrie Tubbs and County Court Clerk Robert Morales, all of Lawton, also filed Wednesday.
Candidates who have filed for state and federal office were (Thursday’s filings are indicated in italic print):
U.S. Senate:
Democrat: Sheila Bilyeu, Freedom; Abby Broyles, Oklahoma City. Republican: Incumbent Jim Inhofe, Tulsa; JJ Stitt, Kingfisher; John Tompkins, Oklahoma City. Independent: Joan Farr, Tulsa; A.D. Nesbit, Ada.
U.S. House:
3rd District: Democrat: Zoe Midyett, Wellston. Republican: Incumbent Frank Lucas, Cheyenne.
4th District: Democrat: Mary Brannon, Washington. Republican: Incumbent Tom Cole, Moore; James Taylor, Norman; Trevor Sipes, Moore; Gilbert O. Sanders, Choctaw.
State Senate:
District 31: Republican: Incumbent Chris Kidd, Ringling.
District 43: Democrat: Terri Reimer, Marlow. Republican: Incumbent Paul Scott, Duncan; Kaity Keith, Purcell; Jessica Garvin, Duncan.
State House:
District 62: Democrat: Larry Bush, Lawton. Republican: Incumbent Daniel Pae, Lawton; Robert Johns, Lawton.
District 63: Republican: Incumbent Trey Caldwell, Lawton.
District 64: Democrat: Kyle Emmett Meraz, Lawton. Republican: Incumbent Rande Worthen, Lawton.
District 65: Democrat: Jennifer Kerstetter, Marlow. Republican: Incumbent Toni Hasenbeck, Elgin.
District 50: Republican: Incumbent Marcus McEntire, Duncan.
District 51: Republican: Incumbent Brad Boles, Marlow; Gregory Dunson, Tuttle.
District 52: Republican: Scot Simco, Altus; Gerrid Kendrix, Altus.
District 56: Democrat: Craig Parham, Amber. Republican: Dick Lowe, Amber; Randy Talley, Chickasha.