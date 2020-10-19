A Lawton man in prison for a 2018 naked home invasion has been granted an appeal out of time by the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals.
This is the second case citing a U.S. Supreme Court ruling regarding Indian land that is attempting to argue that State jurisdiction is superseded by tribal law enforcement authority.
Charles Killsfirst, 51, was granted his appeal on Oct. 14 by the state court of appeals. He was convicted in Comanche County District Court in October 2018 of felony counts of first-degree burglary, outraging public decency, and a misdemeanor count of assault and battery for the incident. He was sentenced to serve 15 years of a 30 year prison sentence for the burglary.
According to court documents, in 2017, Killsfirst kicked open the door of a Lawton home and began assaulting a man before another person pushed him off the victim. He was nude the entire incident.
Killsfirst is remanded back to the Comanche County District Court to conduct an appellate hearing within 10 days of the court’s order.
An appeal out of time restores a defendant to the position occupied immediately after the trial court signed the judgment of conviction, according to prisonlegalnews.org. Because the defendant is returned to the point where he can file a notice of appeal, he is also returned to the point where he can file a motion for new trial.
Killsfirst filed a supplemental brief requesting the appeal on Sept. 17. In it, he argued that, as an Indian and that his crime was on Indian land, the State is deprived of jurisdiction to try him, according to the filing. He cited the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt v. Oklahoma 2020 decision on the grounds that the crime happened on the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation area in Southwest Oklahoma, it should be considered.
In its July 9 decision in the McGirt case, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that, in regards to the Major Crimes Act, most of the eastern portion of the state remains Native American lands of the prior reservations for the Five Civilized Tribes.
Killsfirst argued that after his trial, he directed his lawyer to immediately file for an appeal but no appeal was filed and he was unable to make contact with his counsel. He eventually filed a complaint against with the Oklahoma Bar Association regarding his legal representation.
Records indicate Killsfirst's Oklahoma Indigent Defense lawyer for the case was Lawrence Corrales, of Lawton.
On Feb. 21, District Judge Emmit Tayloe denied Killsfirst’s request for relief. Tayloe determined that a notice of intent to appeal and designation of record were not timely filed to initiate an appeal.
Killsfirst’s is the second case filed with the Court of Criminal Appeals that challenges jurisdiction in what is identified as the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation lands of Southwest Oklahoma.
Joshua Codynah, 32, asked the court to order an evidentiary hearing in his case and argued that by being a member of the Kiowa Tribe of Oklahoma and, on the grounds of a recent U.S. Supreme Court decision, that the crime happened on the Kiowa-Comanche-Apache reservation area in Southwest Oklahoma, it should be considered.
The court ordered an evidentiary hearing to be held within 60 days from Sept. 29. The hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Nov. 24 before Tayloe, records indicate.
Codynah entered a blind guilty plea in Comanche County District Court on Sept. 25, 2017, to four felony counts: first-degree murder, first-degree burglary, child neglect and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.
Tayloe sentenced Codynah to life in prison for murder, 20-year suspended sentences for the burglary and child neglect charges, and 15 years for the assault slated to run consecutively to the murder sentence.
Killsfirst is serving his sentence at Davis Correctional Facility in Holdenville, according to Oklahoma Department of Corrections records. His appellate hearing has not been scheduled.