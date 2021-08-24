Diane Kilgore wants her daughter to remember her grandmother, who no longer is living, while Kilgore’s daughter Justina White thinks it is equally important to remember her mother.
Natasha Klugmann wanted to surprise her mother — and she succeeded.
The women were among those who watched the dedication of the Bench of the Matriarchs Sunday, the second of four benches that will highlight special people in the community and give visitors a place to sit as they admire the Celebrating Suffrage monument planned for Ned Shepler Park. The monument is a future dream, but two of the four granite benches already are in place, covered with the names of strong women who are important to their families and to society.
Names are engraved on the benches for a price, with those funds going to cover the work of creator Clemente Rodriguez but also providing seed money to help win grants to pay for the monument.
Sunday’s ceremony was an abbreviated one, only a fraction of what had been planned as a two-hour celebration that would mark Lawton’s history and the importance of local politics with candidates for mayor and Ward 2 City Council speaking.
But, Barbara Curry, the woman who, with Women that VOTE Arts Corporation is leading the Celebrating Suffrage project, said organizers decided to err on the side of caution because cases of COVID-19 are ramping up again in Lawton-Fort Sill. Thus, the shorter ceremony, but it did allow women to see their names engraved on Bench of the Matriarchs.
“It was very important to Justina,” said Kilgore about the names Diane and Ernestine Kilgore engraved on top of the bench, explaining her daughter can come to the park and see the names and remember her mother and her grandmother Ernestine, who is gone now.
That death was hard, but there is some comfort in being able to remember Ernestine (and Diane herself), among the other women on the bench.
Curry said that was one of the reasons for the Bench of the Matriarch, paying tribute to the strong women “of our community.”
Natasha Klugmann’s eyes lit up above her mask as she admitted she planned to surprise her mother Esther Henning with the engraved name. She succeeded.
“I didn’t know what it was,” said Henning, explaining her daughter had simply told her to keep the day open and she didn’t know why until they arrived at the ceremony.
Klugmann said her thought was a special gift that let her mother know “what she has been to me.”
Sharleen Gehers said she didn’t manage to surprise her mother with the engraving; the secret got spilled when her mother’s certificate arrived in the mail (all mothers honored on the bench received certificates). But, Gehers did manage to surprise her mother with the ceremony they attended Sunday, along with others listed on the bench or their families.
“It was nice,” Mieko Snow said, nodding her head.
Gehers said her mother, a native of Japan, came to the United States when she married her military husband, experiencing the extreme prejudice that others of Japanese descent experienced after the attack on Pearl Harbor. While that has changed, history remains important to both the community and the family.
“When were all gone, that will be here,” she said, of her mother’s engraved name on the Bench of the Matriarchs.
Residents who want to watch Sunday’s dedication ceremony may so do through Lawton Proud and Women that VOTE Arts Corporation on Facebook.