Season 2, Episode No. 1 of Redder Dirt: An OK CrimeCast
The latest episode of The Constitution’s podcast, Redder Dirt: An OK Crime Cast featuring staff writers Gary Reddin and Scott Rains drops online today. This episode kicks off our second season with a crime that would become a keystone to lore from the “Satanic Panic” of the 1980s.
The death of Joseph Mack Ferrante in March 1988 led to one of Southwest Oklahoma’s most notorious murder trials and resulted in one of the most shocking outcomes a year later when 17-year-old Steven Kemp was found not guilty by a Comanche County jury. Although known as the “Devil made me do it” trial, his lawyer’s argument that his “fear of the Devil” if he didn’t do it made him innocent of murder.
Thank you for tuning into this monthly feature through The Constitution’s webpage and Facebook page. We’re now on all online platforms and an archive of the latest and all past shows can be found by visiting the online edition and clicking on this link: https://www.swoknews.com/news/misc_columns/redder-dirt-an-ok-crimecast/html_b33de806-673d-52f5-8bc3-118635df22e0.html.
Feel free to comment and, good, bad or indifferent, we’ll read it on an upcoming episode.
Inquire with The Constitution about sponsorship opportunities that can help expand the show.
Also, feel free to listen to the show’s theme song “Little Crime on the Prairie” by Jared Rosin & The Shuffle any time. It’s arguably the best theme song around. Just go to the online edition and click on this link: