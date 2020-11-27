Terrie Sockbeson was looking for an angel Wednesday but not just any angel. Sockbeson wanted to adopt a 12-year-old angel named Michael from the Salvation Army’s Angel Tree at the Sheridan Walmart.
While that may seem overly specific to some, those stipulations hold special meaning for Sockbeson. In 1974, her brother Michael, who was 12 at the time, drown when a sled he was riding broke through the ice of a frozen pond off Northwest 52nd Street and Rogers Lane.
“This is to remember by brother,” Sockbeson said. “My mom and I, when they started this program years and years ago, always come and look for a 12-year-old Michael. Sometimes we find one, sometimes we don’t. If we don’t we’ll find a Michael or just a boy who is 12.”
These Angels Tree tags represent the gift requests and needs of a child or youth in the community, said Salvation Army volunteer Carmen Hevr. Through the Angel Tree program, families and children have their specific needs and wants met for a warm and joyous holiday experience.
“This year, more families are struggling and will need help to make Christmas special for their children,” Hevr said. “We cannot do it without the support of our community.”
This year the tree is located at the Sheridan Walmart, 1002 N. Sheridan.
Sponsors can go to the angel tree and select a tag which will include the child’s name, age and sizes. On the tag will be a category for needs, which may include clothes, shoes or other necessities. Another category called “Wish” will include specific items the child wants, usually under $50 in value. Once a sponsor selects a tag they can go to shop in Walmart, or any other location, to find the items on the list. Once purchased, items are returned to the volunteers at the Angel Tree and the sponsor will be given a stub from the tag to be used for tax purposes.
The Angel Tree program is one of The Salvation Army’s highest profile Christmas efforts. Angel Tree was created by The Salvation Army in 1979 by Majors Charles and Shirley White when they worked with a Lynchburg, Virginia shopping mall to provide clothing and toys for children at Christmastime.
The program got its name because the Whites identified the wishes of local children by writing their gift needs on Hallmark greeting cards that featured pictures of angels. They placed the cards on a Christmas tree at the mall to allow shoppers to select children to help. Thanks to the Whites, who were assigned by The Army to the Lynchburg area at the time, more than 700 children had a brighter Christmas that first year.