City of Lawton officials predict the process to find a new city manager will begin soon.

City Council members and the mayor voted 6-3 Tuesday to accept the resignation of City Manager Michael Cleghorn. That action came after the council spent almost 2.5 hours in executive session discussing three items, including the performance of the city manager. Cleghorn, who had served as Lawton city manager since Feb. 11, 2019, left the building Tuesday after saying goodbye to city staff.

