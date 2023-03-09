City of Lawton officials predict the process to find a new city manager will begin soon.
City Council members and the mayor voted 6-3 Tuesday to accept the resignation of City Manager Michael Cleghorn. That action came after the council spent almost 2.5 hours in executive session discussing three items, including the performance of the city manager. Cleghorn, who had served as Lawton city manager since Feb. 11, 2019, left the building Tuesday after saying goodbye to city staff.
Immediately following Cleghorn’s resignation vote, the council voted unanimously to designate City Attorney John Ratliff as interim city manager, effective Wednesday, until a permanent city manager is named. Ratliff’s annual review also had been listed on Tuesday’s executive session agenda.
Council members will meet in regular session March 14, and Ratliff said Wednesday he thought council members would provide more direction on the manager’s replacement process at that meeting. Ratliff also said the position should be posted on the City of Lawton webpage “very soon.” The city manager is one of four city administrators who work directly for the council, meaning that body sets the process to hire them.
Because Ratliff now is interim city manager and will remain in that position until a permanent city manager is selected — a process that traditionally has taken months — he will not function as the city attorney during that time. Ratliff said that role will be filled by long-time Deputy City Attorney Tim Wilson, who will be the interim city attorney until a permanent city manager can be appointed.
Tuesday’s action stemmed from a motion that directed the council to accept Cleghorn’s resignation, effective March 8. The vote for approval, which also included a six-month severance package, came on a 6-3 vote because Mayor Stan Booker also cast a vote. While the mayor typically votes only to break ties, under city charter provisions he is allowed to vote on motions to appoint, suspend or remove the city manager.
Ratliff said Booker was allowed to vote Tuesday because Cleghorn’s employment contract defined resignation as a “termination event.”
“Since a termination event is in fact a ‘removal’ from office under the charter, the Mayor’s vote was appropriate under the circumstances,” Ratliff said in a statement.