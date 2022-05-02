At Comanche County Memorial Hospital, a new memorial garden has sprung up just outside the hospital’s cancer center.
The garden is a pathway of flagstones and concrete, surrounded by fountain grass and trees, leading to a concrete plaque surrounded by marigolds. The plaque reads, “Charles Strasia Memorial Garden. In memory of everyone who has lost their life to cancer – Will Trachte’s Eagle project 2021.”
Trachte, the 17-year-old Scout who built the garden, worked for one year on the project. He said it would likely have been completed faster were it not for interruptions caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We started the project during COVID, so it took a little while to finish,” Trachte said.
The project is something Trachte felt a personal connection to. His grandfather died of cancer when Trachte was young, and he wanted to build the garden in his honor.
“I think it’s a very nice tribute to my grandfather,” Trachte said. “I feel really proud that I got to make it, and I’m happy people at the cancer center will be able to enjoy it.”
Trachte pitched the idea for the project to Lane Hooton, the head of the cancer center, who agreed to let him start building it.
“They had space available, and I was very excited to do something for them,” Trachte said.