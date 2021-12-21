Ian Leroux met a host of obstacles on his way to finishing his Eagle Scout project.
He learned to paint and stain wood, something he’d never done before. His uncle, who guided him through the project, became ill with COVID-19, putting work on hold, and Leroux finally had to finish the project while recovering from a dislocated shoulder, the result of an accident on an obstacle course.
“There’s not much strength in my left arm now,” Leroux said. “So, work became pretty tedious.”
Leroux has been a Boy Scout since he was 6 years old, making this his 10th year in the Scouts. For nearly all those years, he’s volunteered at the Goodwill Adult Day Care Center.
“I know this is a great organization,” Leroux said. “The work they do for the people here is incredible.”
While volunteering for the daycare center, Leroux mentioned to Elizabeth Skulski, vice president of Program Services, that he needed to complete a project to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. Skulski had a project in mind.
“I told him that we needed a new entertainment center,” Skulski said. “Our old one was old, and pretty wobbly.”
Skulski drew a diagram for Leroux with all the features she and the staff wanted for their ideal entertainment center. She wasn’t sure that Leroux would be able to include everything, assuring him that if he couldn’t build some things in the diagram, they’d still be grateful.
Leroux insisted he could make exactly what they wanted. On Friday morning, after more than six months of effort, Leroux delivered the new entertainment center to the day care center.
The new entertainment center is much larger than the old one, nearly touching the roof of the center’s day room, and it’s made entirely of hard wood and metal, with no wood composite or plywood. It features two sliding doors to protect the TV set in the center. Each door had an estimated cost of $400.
One of the two doors was donated for the project by Susie Shipp, a Home Depot manager affiliated with the day care center.
Skulski got regular updates on the progress of the project, and each time she was more impressed with the work Leroux put in. Now, with the center fully finished in the day room, she takes great pride in the final project.
“You can tell just looking at it that it’s real wood,” Skulski said. “No pressed wood or anything like that. It’ll be here for many years. Well after my lifetime.”
Leroux has one merit badge left to earn before being able to go before an Eagle Scout board for approval, but he’s confident, after his project, that he will receive the honor. Leroux plans to earn a degree in engineering, and to attend West Point, where he hopes to earn his place as an officer in the U.S. Army.
Leroux said that his experience in the Boy Scouts of America has been central to his development.
“Scouting is a great way to learn how to be an adult,” Leroux said.
After the donation, residents of the daycare center were brought into the auditorium for a holiday lunch. Though they hadn’t planned to do so, Leroux and the other Scouts with him joined the staff in serving the meal before leaving.