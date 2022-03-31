For his Eagle Scout project, Hayden Evon gave back to the place his grandparents are buried.
Evon was interested immediately in donating his project to Fort Sill National Cemetery, and originally intended to fix several flower beds and baskets at the cemetery. His plan changed after he spoke to Bruce Dwyer, the cemetery’s director.
“He said that what they really needed was a brochure,” Evon said.
Evon designed a new brochure for the cemetery, complete with names and information for many different people buried there. He said the most difficult part of the process was finding information for the prisoners of war and soldiers killed in action buried at the cemetery.
Evon also built a new stand for the brochures he designed, made from pressed cedar.
“They said they didn’t really need one,” Evon said. “But I said I’d do it for them anyway.”
Evon and the other Scouts he guided to make the brochure did a range of different kinds of work for the project, taking pictures at the cemetery, doing research and even having a friend with design background create parts of the brochure.
He also plans to do the work he originally intended to do, making repairs to some of the spring flower beds at the cemetery. He said he had made a spreadsheet of various types of flowers he felt would be appropriate, including poppies, Indian paintbrushes, and various flowers in the color of red, white or blue.
Evon said that Dwyer and the rest of the cemetery staff were elated with the work he and the other Scouts did.
“They were really happy, and they were really up for everything I wanted to do,” Evon said.
The project also was an important lesson for Evon. He said that he has visited several cemetery’s and was always most interested in the graves of famous people. After creating the new brochure, he said he has more appreciation for the less visited graves, especially at military cemeteries.
“This is a project where I learned a lot more than I expected to,” Evon said.