State Sen. Paul Scott has announced he will seek re-election.
A Duncan small businessman and conservative Republican, Scott has served in the State Senate since 2016. He represents District 43, which encompasses Garvin, Grady, McClain and Stephens counties.
Scott grew up on a ranch in Cyril, where his family raised cattle and horses. Scott’s parents also were active small business owners. His father ran two Apco service stations, a feed store, and a hardware store , as well as being a contract oil and gas well pumper/producer. His mother is an insurance agent for their third generation-owned American Farmers and Ranchers agency in Cyril.
Scott has worked in the healthcare industry for more 30 years. With a degree in radiologic technology, Scott has worked at many hospitals, including Grady Memorial, Norman Regional and Southwestern Medical Center. In 2001, Scott started a small mobile x-ray business out of his home. Today, Sooner Mobile X-Ray has 16 full-time and four part-time employees, and works across the state providing mobile x-ray, EKG and ultrasound services at nursing homes, assisted living centers, home health and hospice agencies, private physicians’ offices and jails.
Scott served on the Baptist General Convention of Oklahoma Board of Directors for the Baptist Foundation of Oklahoma for three years. He is a deacon at First Baptist Church in Duncan. He and his wife Susan taught Sunday school and worked with youth and newly married couples, and now serve on the praise and worship team.
Scott is a past member of the Duncan Public Schools Foundation Board and was a football official for 10 years before being elected to the Senate. His other activities include Leading Age Oklahoma, Oklahoma Association of Healthcare Providers, American Society of Radiologic Technologists, American Registry of Radiologic Technologists and Duncan Chamber of Commerce.
He and his wife Susan have been married for more than 31 years. They have three children: Braden and twins Brooklyn and Britton.