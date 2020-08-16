Cheerful, waving children packed onto school buses are a thing of the past — at least, until the nation gets its COVID-19 pandemic under control.
Transportation for students who are returning to school this month is among the biggest concerns for district administrators who setting protocols to provide a safe environment for youth and adults while disrupting the learning experience as little as possible. The issue of buses has many administrators concerned for a variety of reasons.
It already was a problem for many school districts because of the increasing difficulty of finding, training and keeping bus drivers to cover all the school routes and the extracurricular activities that require adult drivers. The COVID-19 pandemic added another layer of concern in that social distancing is one of the top methods recommended for stemming the spread of the coronavirus, but that becomes more difficult to achieve on a bus (a small, enclosed space) when a district already is facing the potential of not having enough buses or drivers for the number of students they must transport.
The Oklahoma Department of Education’s Return to Learn Oklahoma is simple in its directive: students should wear masks and practice social distancing to the greatest extent possible. And, districts are urged to implement strict cleaning protocols for the vehicles, similar to those used in classrooms and high-touch areas inside schools.
Chad Hance, superintendent of Cache Public Schools, said his district is encouraging as many parents as possible to drive their children to school. While that will lessen the number of students who need a bus, it creates another problem.
“Asking parents to bring them will create a lot more traffic on campuses,” Hance said, of the vehicular activity that will result at the beginning and end of the school day.
And Cache, like other districts with rural routes, faces another issue: the length of time that students must remain on a bus once they are picked up. Hance said Cache Public Schools has students in the Meers area, which means a longer ride time than someone who lives just outside of town.
So, there are strict protocols for the buses.
“We’ve done our best to space out students,” Hance said, adding those students also will be assigned seats (as they are in classrooms) to make contact tracing easier should a student test positive for COVID-19.
All students who ride buses will be asked to wear masks, and each will be screened before they are allowed to board to ensure they are not sick and posing a health threat to other children. Parents will be warned not to leave their children at a bus stop until they are certain they have boarded their bus.
“We will put them off if they are not wearing a mask,” Hance said, adding that sick students also will not be allowed to board.
Hance said Cache also will be changing some of its routes and using shuttle buses to pick up students, as it balances student transportation needs against a finite supply of bus drivers.
“We’re short three bus drivers,” he said earlier this month, adding administrators also are aware of the potential of losing bus drivers as the school year progresses.
Duncan and Indiahoma school districts are using a similar plan to ensure the safety of students and drivers.
Parents will be told to screen their children before they are allowed to board the bus, and both drivers and students will have to wear masks. Students will be assigned seats to ensure social distancing is followed, and students will be seated on the bus from back to front, to ensure no one walks past anyone else as he/she walks to a seat.
Like Cache and Lawton, buses at each district will be sanitized after each run.
“You know, the number one factor for close contact quarantine, according to the health department and the doctors here, is how close you sit to each other, and how close somebody else was,” said Duncan Superintendent Tom Deighan. “So buses are like our classrooms this year — we’re requiring assigned seats. That way, if a student does come down with COVID-19 we’re going to know exactly how many people were within 6 feet of the student without thinking about it. And so we’ll be able to very quickly and efficiently determine who was in contact with the student.”
Indiahoma Public Schools Superintendent Deanna Voegeli said her district will be strict with requirements.
“All students who ride the buses have to have on masks,” she said, of a protocol that includes the bus driver. “We transport them to the school and then we have a teacher who, all year, will be there to greet them and take their temperature as they get off the bus. And so the minute they get here, as they get off the bus one at a time, we take their temperature. And at the end of the day, we fog the buses with disinfectant, so before next morning, they’re ready to go again.”
Parents will ensure students are healthy enough to attend school, but bus drivers will not take temperatures.
“We feel that it is our responsibility to check them once they get here and we don’t want to put that on our bus drivers,” Voegeli said.
Lawton Public Schools Superintendent Kevin Hime said flexibility will come into play for transportation, to include exactly how routes will be managed. District officials are warning parents that traditional routes may be adjusted, depending on how many students are using a specific bus route and wait times. He said that once school begins Aug. 24, drivers may find only a handful of children are using one route, while another is overcrowded.
“We’ll adjust routes. And, we’ll also have to work on our seating,” Hime said, adding the district’s goal is having one student per seat (unless they are sibling).
Hime has said that ideally, there will be only one student per seat, but if that is not possible, the mask mandate (which applies to all student riders and drivers) comes into play. District officials have said about 70 percent of its students are returning to traditional classes and of that total, about 35 percent ride buses to school.
Jay Hunt, Lawton Public Schools director of transportation, said sanitation protocols are in place. As students board a bus, they will have to use hand sanitizer to disinfect their hands. Hime said the requirement is a response to natural human reactions: most of us touch handrails and trail our hands over the tops of seats as we board a bus and walk to our seat. Requiring students to sanitize their hands lessens the amount of bacteria and viruses they will transfer to those surfaces, he said.
But, the district won’t be relying on hand sanitizer. Hunt said drivers will disinfect seats and handrails after students are taken to their schools.
“This will occur every time that children exit the bus, therefore preparing it for the next group of children to board,” Hunt said, adding buses also will be cleaned on a routine basis, just as classrooms are.
Lawton officials said an agreement between LPS and Lawton’s mass transit system also remains in place, allowing LPS secondary students and staff to ride any fixed route bus, free of charge, by showing their school identification badge. LATS, whose fixed routes pass near every secondary school in Lawton, already has policies in place requiring drivers and passengers to wear masks and follow social distancing protocols.