It’s one of the basic rules of COVID-19 control: stay at least 6 feet away from people who don’t live in the same house you do.
Schools across the nation will be putting their social distancing theories into practice this month as students return to campuses to begin “traditional” or in-person classes. As the internet joke goes: exactly how long would it take to get a class of kindergarten students down a hallway if they were walking 6 feet apart?
In Oklahoma, most students haven’t been in traditional classroom settings since March 12, when schools recessed for what most assumed would be a week of Spring Break but turned into virtual learning for the final weeks of school. While districts are planning virtual learning for students who want/need it for this entire school year, schools also are preparing for in-class learning while observing the safety, sanitation and social distancing protocols that health care professionals said will help contain the spread of COVID-19.
Schools are relying on a masterplan in Return to Learn Oklahoma, a framework for the 2020-2021 school year released by the Oklahoma Department of Education earlier this summer, to offer guidance on everything from feeding children lunch to linking students and staff to technology. And, maintaining social distancing.
Long story short: school life will look much different for students and staff who return to buildings later this month.
Lawton Public Schools is like most districts, meaning social distancing directives vary with the age of students. Unlike most districts, LPS administrators are giving principals the freedom to adopt rules for their own sites, and each school has a “return to learn” plan unique to their facility and posted on its website, said Superintendent Kevin Hime. But, there is a unifying theme.
“Flexibility,” Hime said, noting that particular word might be overused when making decisions during the COVID-19 pandemic, but it remains the most fitting. “One size does not fit all.”
For elementary schools, social distancing is largely focused on classrooms because the younger the student, the less time he/she spends in crowded hallways and common areas. Teachers have been told to eliminate unnecessary furniture to create as much space as possible. Student desks will be spaced apart and facing the same direction, with teachers maintaining a current seating chart to help with contact tracing should a student develop COVID-19. At one elementary school, the principal noted the facility won’t departmentalize its fourth and fifth graders, meaning all elementary students will have one teacher for most subjects. Recess will be limited to a specific number of classes at one time and students will eat in their classrooms, to preserve social distancing.
Students in grades up to three will have a mask requirement while riding district vehicles and when in crowded common areas, where social distancing is more difficult. In their classrooms, they will not.
By contrast, masks are crucial for high school students who change classes every hour. But, social distancing still is encouraged. At Lawton High, students will walk on the right side of the hallways, leaving the center area clear, and stairwells will be designated one-way. Secondary teachers also have been directed to remove unnecessary furniture and configure seating so everyone is facing the same direction. Students will be assigned a seat in each class they attend, to ensure accurate contact tracing. Lockers won’t be used because social distancing is hard to maintain and bathroom breaks will be scheduled to limit the number of students inside at one time.
Hime said he and his administrators have spent most of the summer discussing and rediscussing returning plans, without reaching agreement on a single unifying plan covering the entire district. Hime said he realized there wasn’t a single plan that would fit all schools, explaining a plan to cover the 1,400 students at Freedom Elementary wouldn’t be necessary for a smaller school like Almor West Elementary, and one that fit Lawton High School wouldn’t be necessary for an elementary school.
“We never felt that ‘one size fits all’ suited parents,” he said of plans that were discussed and discarded, explaining most parents aren’t interested in a districtwide policy; “they want to know what my kid’s classroom will look like.”
He said classroom teachers will be on the forefront to make the system work, and some decisions will depend on the ultimate number of teachers available for in-person classrooms and the number of students who will return to traditional settings rather than using the district’s virtual option. The district is polling its parents this week — every school is contacting its students, said LPS Communications Director Lynn Cordes — and as of Thursday, about 65 percent of students planned to return to traditional classrooms.
Hime said that number might change on Aug. 21, the day the district initially had planned to begin school but now has designated as a parent day where parents and students can come to school and see how the process will work before classes begin Aug. 24.
“They may change their minds,” Hime said, of parents who plan virtual education for their children, as well as those who want their children back in traditional classrooms. “The option is out there.”