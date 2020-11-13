Cases of COVID-19 are reaching record highs in Oklahoma, but despite plans by other schools to implement district-wide virtual classes, Lawton and Cache said they don't have to make that transition.
The news of the spread (the state is averaging 53.2 cases per 100,000 population) prompted Oklahoma City Public Schools and Stillwater Public Schools to announce they are moving all students to virtual classes beginning Monday. Oklahoma City Superintendent Sean McDaniel said his students will attend virtual classes through the end of the fall semester, while Stillwater Superintendent Marc Moore said all his students will attend virtual classes the week of Nov. 16-20. Both areas have high incidents of COVID-19, state officials said.
Lawton Public Schools and Cache Public Schools are closely monitoring incidents of COVID-19, but superintendents say they are comfortable with existing conditions, where some students are in virtual classes but the majority are attending traditional in-person classes.
Lawton Superintendent Kevin Hime said the district doesn't have any plans to take the entire district to virtual classes. Hime said LPS won't make a district-wide decision to close; rather, administrators will look at an individual school and the COVID-19 incidents there.
"If there is a need, it will impact a site, versus the district," Hime said in a statement.
"The staff is doing a great job ensuring sanitation takes place daily and everyone is working hard to make sure we have a healthy environment to keep each other as safe as possible," he said about LPS sites continuing to follow safety protocols. "We appreciate everyone doing their part."
LPS maintains a site on its website specifying the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19. As of Friday, the district had had 59 confirmed cases among employees (26 active) and 87 among students (21 remain active) since the beginning of school on Aug. 24.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance said he told his parents earlier in the week that two things would prompt him to take the district to complete virtual, and neither have happened.
The first criteria: the district would be facing staffing issues, meaning so many staff members were missing at one site, the district couldn't supervise students because they couldn't get enough substitutes. The second: "if we saw a large spike increase, where we were transmitting among our students." Hance said that hasn't happened in Cache Public Schools: the district has had about 24 positive cases since school began and while Cache has had "a slew of kids quarantined," those students aren't coming back from quarantine with COVID-19.
"We feel we are not transmitting in the classroom," he said, adding if that situation changed, the district would revert to all virtual classes.
But, Hance isn't comfortable saying the situation is under control, noting the constantly changing nature of COVID-19 — "it's like herding cats on a frozen pond; it just spreads."
He said school personnel expected to see an increase in cases after fall break and expects the same thing to happen after Thanksgiving, but he remains pleased with student and community response to the district's mask mandate.
"We wear masks in the classroom the full time, the whole day," he said. "I'm appreciative of that community support. It helped us keep transmission of the virus down."