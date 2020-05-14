Schools eligible for CARES Act funding are:
Lawton, $3,622,631.02
Flower Mound, $29,480.75
Bishop, $104,284.90
Cache, $236,918.13
Indiahoma, $53,416.12
Sterling, $38,579.46
Geronimo, $62,884.43
Fletcher, $61,193.24
Elgin, $187,055.22
Chattanooga, $28,569.91
Walters, $100,613.40
Temple, $64,627.38
Big Pasture, $27,073.57
Anadarko, $514,010.67
Carnegie, $151,163.76
Boone-Apache, $142,553.30
Cyril, $64,516.63
Cement, $67,194.13
Fort Cobb-Broxton, $78,987.85
Rush Springs, $88,855.75
Navajo, $47,181.36
Altus, $919,211.22
Blair, $50,613.09
Mountain View-Gotebo, $41,607.80
Snyder, $94,389.31
Grandview, $29,626.09
Duncan, $933,410.33
Marlow, $166,964.28
Central High, $42,078.06
Tipton, $89,816.53
Davidson, $21,779.19
Frederick, $221,964.64
Grandfield, $59,759.82