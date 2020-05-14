Schools eligible for CARES Act funding are:

Lawton, $3,622,631.02

Flower Mound, $29,480.75

Bishop, $104,284.90

Cache, $236,918.13

Indiahoma, $53,416.12

Sterling, $38,579.46

Geronimo, $62,884.43

Fletcher, $61,193.24

Elgin, $187,055.22

Chattanooga, $28,569.91

Walters, $100,613.40

Temple, $64,627.38

Big Pasture, $27,073.57

Anadarko, $514,010.67

Carnegie, $151,163.76

Boone-Apache, $142,553.30

Cyril, $64,516.63

Cement, $67,194.13

Fort Cobb-Broxton, $78,987.85

Rush Springs, $88,855.75

Navajo, $47,181.36

Altus, $919,211.22

Blair, $50,613.09

Mountain View-Gotebo, $41,607.80

Snyder, $94,389.31

Grandview, $29,626.09

Duncan, $933,410.33

Marlow, $166,964.28

Central High, $42,078.06

Tipton, $89,816.53

Davidson, $21,779.19

Frederick, $221,964.64

Grandfield, $59,759.82

