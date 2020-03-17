Students and teachers in Oklahoma will get an extra two weeks for spring break after action taken by the State Board of Education on Monday.
The board, responding to concerns over the outbreak of coronavirus, voted to close all public schools until April 6.
“It is a challenging and unprecedented time for our community and state,” said Lawton Public Schools Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas. “Please know that district leaders continue to meet internally and with our local partners throughout the area as we work through this very fluid and dynamic crisis. Our first priority is to ensure the safety and well-being of our staff and students.”
Districts will not have to make up the lost days. The closure extends to all extracurricular activities, including sports.
The Lawton district is working on plans to feed children beginning the week of March 23, according to Lynn Cordes, executive director of communications for Lawton Public Schools. Those plans will be announced later.
The closure affects all student activities and events at Great Plains.
“These decisions are not made lightly,” said Clarence Fortney, superintendent of Great Plains Technology Center. “We know that the extended closure will present challenges and hardship. However, we must make decisions that protect the safety of all of our constituents and communities. The public health crisis we are facing is unprecedented and constantly changing. We are committed to keeping you updated and informed as plans for the closure evolve, and appreciate your patience during this challenging time.
“You may have some unanswered questions today. We are working now to finalize plans for the extended closure. Great Plains Technology Center will continue to update you as new information becomes available. We will share updates via School Messenger, email, and posts on our website and social media. We are seeking ongoing guidance from local, state and national health officials, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), Governor’s office and State Superintendent of Public Instruction. We are also working closely with other school districts in the area.
“Thanks for your understanding and support as we work through these constantly changing times,” Fortney said.
Cameron University is evaluating the situation and will make an announcement before the end of the week on wether or not classes will be held after spring break, according to Keith Mitchell, senior director of Public Affairs for Cameron.