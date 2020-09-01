Cache Public Schools and Walters Public Schools have notified parents of cases of COVID-19 in their schools.
Cache Superintendent Chad Hance sent an e-mail to district parents on Sunday confirming the district had been notified that two students in the seventh and ninth grades, from the same family, had tested positive for COVID-19. Hance said the virus was not traced back to anyone at the school, but the district had begun the process of notifying the parents of students who were or were considered to be in close contact with the two students testing positive (in contact for more than 15 minutes and closer than 6 feet). Those students will be asked to stay at home until cleared by the Comanche County Health Department, Hance told parents.
Students asked to quarantine will not be counted absent and will continue to work from home through distance learning programs, Hance said.
On Monday, Walters Public Schools Superintendent Jimmie Dedmond posted on the school’s website that two individuals associated with Walters Public Schools had tested positive for COVID-19. A football player was confirmed to have tested positive early last week.
“While we must protect the privacy of those involved, we believe it is best to communicate transparently with you so you can make well-informed decisions for your family,” Dedmond wrote.
The district said it is working directly with the health department, and guidelines recommended by the department and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are being followed. COVID-19 testing also was provided to all staff members by the State Health Department.