Schools announce closings Feb 4, 2020 Feb 4, 2020 Updated 26 min ago

The following schools have announced that classes will be not be held on Wednesday:Lawton Public SchoolsSt. Mary's Catholic SchoolElgin Public SchoolsCache Public Schools