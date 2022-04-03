School patrons in Southwest Oklahoma will go to the polls Tuesday to select school board members. Voters in Walters and Sterling districts also will vote on school propositions.
In Sterling, voters will vote on two propositions. Proposition No. 1 is for $305,000 for construction and general improvements to the schools.
Superintendent Kent Lemons said window replacements will be high on the list. He said some of the buildings were built in 1962 and still have the original windows. Several classrooms need carpeting and painting needs to be done. Part of the funds will be used to buy textbooks.
Proposition No. 2 is for $105,000 to buy a school bus, a pickup for the Votech-Agriculture program and a utility vehicle.
In Walters, voters will decide the fate of two school bond issues as well.
Proposition No. 1 is for $1.7 million and will be used to renovate several buildings in the district, including the middle school.
Changes to the middle school will be extensive, with new lockers, new windows, new flooring and a new roof being installed. Additionally, the bathrooms will be remodeled to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with new, wheelchair accessible stalls and other amenities added.
Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said funds will be used to build a new administration building and to repair a bus barn roof that suffered storm damage.
Proposition No. 2 is for $100,000 and will go toward the purchase of an activity bus to replace a 1992 bus with 253,000 miles on it, Dedmon said.
School bond issues require a supermajority to pass, meaning the issues must pass by 60 percent.
Caddo County
Carnegie Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Brad Holsted and Shannon T. Ware
Cyril Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Kenny Gray and Derek Cocheran
Comanche County
Bishop Public School: Board member Office No. 1, Janet L. Wise and Willie Guest
Elgin Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Aaron Molloy and Howard Boss
Sterling Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Geronimo Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Mike Werger and Lisa Rush
Lawton Public Schools: Larry Bush and Patty Neuwirth
Walters Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Snyder Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 4, Beau Woody and Will Johnson; Board member, Office No. 7: Mike Roberts and Nathan Nichols.
Empire Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Will Anderson and Jackie Dee Carrio
Cotton County
Geronimo Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Mike Werger and Lisa Rush
Walters Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Empire Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Will Anderson and Jackie Dee Carrio
Grady County
Sterling Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Marlow Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Mark O’Neal and Gena Webb
Kiowa County
Carnegie Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Brad Holsted and Shannon T. Ware
Snyder Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 4, Beau Woody and Will Johnson; Board member, Office No. 7, Mike Roberts and Nathan Nichols.
Stephens County
Sterling Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Walters Public Schools: Proposition No. 1 and Proposition No. 2
Empire Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Will Anderson and Jackie Dee Carrio
Marlow Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 2, Mark O’Neal and Gena Webb
Tillman County
Snyder Public Schools: Board member, Office No. 4, Beau Woody and Will Johnson; Board member, Office No. 7, Mike Roberts and Nathan Nichols.