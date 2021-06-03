A new initiative by the Oklahoma State Department of Education will address students’ social-emotional needs, said State Superintendent of Public Instruction Joy Hofmeister.
As part of Ready Together Oklahoma: An Action Plan for Supporting Students Through the Pandemic and Beyond, OSDE will use approximately $35 million in federal relief to help fund hundreds of new positions to school districts through the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps.
Funds from the American Rescue Plan will help fund additional school counselors, licensed school-based mental health professionals, social workers and recreational therapists. Oklahoma’s current student-to-school counselor ratio is 411-to-1, but the American School Counselor Association recommends a ratio of 250-to-1.
“Oklahoma schools have long needed more school counselors, and that need is more urgent than ever in the wake of this pandemic. We have made progress in reducing the student-to-school counselor ratio over the past few years, but this initiative marks a dramatic improvement,” said Hofmeister. “We are making our single largest investment of COVID emergency relief funding in the Counselor Corps because we know its impact will benefit students in every corner of our state.”
To participate in the Oklahoma School Counselor Corps initiative, public school districts can apply for a grant with the OSDE to fund approximately 50 percent of the cost of the salary and benefits of qualified positions, or to contract for eligible positions or services. The grant will fund the positions through the 2023-24 school year.
Adding school-based mental health professionals trained in evidence-based practices is a pillar of any holistic approach to student success, said Carrie Slatton-Hodges, Oklahoma’s Commissioner for Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.
“Far too many of Oklahoma’s children are living childhoods that expose them to traumatic experiences. This fact, coupled with the trauma we all experienced due to last year’s disruptions, underscores how critical it is to better integrate our systems so that fewer children develop mental health problems,” she said.
Districts will be required to describe how the new professional services will support the academic, social and emotional needs of students, provide their current ratio of students-to-school counselors/school-based mental health professionals, and indicate the percentage of students who are members of federally protected student groups (low-income, disabilities, English learners, racial and ethnic minorities, those experiencing homelessness, migrant students and those in foster care).
Additional information is available via readytogether.sde.ok.gov.