Two large school bond propositions in the Lawton area suffered losses in close races Tuesday.
The largest of the proposed bonds to fall was in Fort Cobb in Caddo County. The proposition would have introduced a new bond totaling $27.6 million to completely renovate the middle and high school of the Fort Cobb-Broxton combined school district.
The bond issue narrowly failed, 275 votes, or 59.01 percent for the proposal to 191 votes, or 40.99 percent, against the proposal.
Under Oklahoma state law, school bond issues must receive at super majority, at least 60 percent of the vote, in order to pass.
Fort Cobb Superintendent Kyle Lierle said he was disappointed the vote didn’t pass, but seeing how close it came, he is determined to try again.
“It was close, and it’s hard to get 60 percent of people to agree on anything,” Lierle said. “Down the road, we will run again with something else.”
The second-largest bond in the area was in Central High Independent School District, which stretches into Comanche and Stephens counties. The bond proposition was for $15.5 million to build a new, larger elementary school, expanding to a 20-classroom single building instead of the current 13 classrooms separated into two buildings.
The proposition fell with 46.55 percent of votes for the new bonds, or 216 total votes, with 53.45 percent of votes, or 248, against.
Central High Superintendent Kevin Dyes said he felt the school board had done good work educating the community about the bond, and that he hoped to see something similar pass in the future.
“It’s our process, so there’s not much to say,” Dyes said. “Our board did their due diligence, and it’ll be up to the board if we choose to try again or not.”
A smaller school bond proposition in the area fared better, in Cyril, a small town in Caddo County.
Cyril Public School District had two bonds on the ballot, one for construction, totaling $1,480,000, and one for transportation, totaling $220,000, the largest in recent history for the district, according to Superintendent Jamie Mitchell.
Both propositions passed, the first with 69.83 percent of the vote, or 155 votes of the total 223 cast. The second with 72.10 percent, or 168 of the total 233 cast.
Apart from school bonds, one other proposition passed in Comanche County. Medicine Park will re-implement its lodging tax at a slightly higher rate, a measure meant to help fight recent inflation, according to town Treasurer Yolanda Ramos.
The tax will be increased to 7.5 percent of the total rental cost for all temporary lodging in Medicine Park, up from 5.5 percent. Funds from the tax will be split between public works, tourism, parks and recreation and the town’s rainy day fund.
The measure passed with 51.67 percent of the vote, or 62 votes for the measure out of a total 120 cast.