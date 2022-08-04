Schools in Southwest Oklahoma may see some big facilities changes after the Aug. 23 Oklahoma run-off election.
Three school bonds will appear on ballots in Comanche and Caddo counties for renovations, improvements and construction of new buildings.
The largest of the projects is in Fort Cobb, where voters will decide whether to issue bonds for construction amounting to $27,620,000.
The bond will be used to completely renovate the inside of the middle and high school for the Fort Cobb-Broxton combined school district, a district which covers an area of about 150 miles.
Superintendent Kyle Lierle said that the renovation would completely transform the inside of both buildings.
“It’s going to be a complete gut renovation,” Lierle said. “We’re keeping the walls and the floors, and pretty much everything else will be changed.”
Lierle said the buildings are in serious need of renovation, particularly focusing on the elementary school.
“The building was built in 1976,” Lierle said. “It’s pretty well aged out.”
Lierle said that, despite the large amount of money asked for in the bond, if the bond passes, taxes would not increase due to the previous bond’s expiration, and a recent large increase in property values in the area.
“We had wind towers installed in the area, and that brought up our property values from $11 million to something like $49 million,” Lierle said. “The first thing a lot of people ask me is how we can do this without raising taxes, and that’s the reason.”
The second-largest upcoming bond proposition is in Central High, in Comanche County, for $14,550,000.
Superintendent Kevin Dyes said the majority of the money would be used to build a new elementary school.
“Our current elementary school is small, and it’s not all under one roof,” Dyes said. “We hope to build a new, larger one to keep our class sizes small.”
The elementary school has 13 classrooms split between two buildings. The new one would have 20 classrooms brought together in the same building.
Central High’s bonds also will not raise taxes in the district, according to Dyes.
“Our last bonds, for building a new gymnasium, were paid off this year,” Dyes said. “So this wouldn’t increase property taxes.”
The old elementary school, built in 2010, will not be torn down, and will likely be used for extra middle school classes, Dyes said.
The smaller school bond of the three is in Cyril, in Caddo County. There are two separate bonds on the ballot, one for $1,480,000 for construction, and the other for $220,000 for transportation.
The construction money would mostly go toward building an asphalt track at Cyril High School, for the school’s track team.
“Right now, they run on a grass track, and when they need to practice for competition, Anadarko graciously lets us use theirs,” Mitchell said.
Other bond funds would be used for improvements to the school’s baseball and basketball locker rooms.
The transportation bond would be used to buy a new, 15-passenger bus for the district, as well as an FFA pick-up and a Chevrolet Suburban for school use.
If passed, the bonds would be the largest ever passed for Cyril Public Schools.
“We don’t have a very high bonding capacity,” Mitchell said. “But historically, our bonds have always passed.”
In Oklahoma, school bonds must pass by 60 percent.
Apart from school bonds, ballots in Mountain Park, in Kiowa County, also will have a proposition to renew the town’s 25-year franchise agreement with Public Service Company of Oklahoma.