Patrons in the Walters and Sterling school districts will vote on school bonds on Tuesday.
Walters Public Schools will have two different bond propositions on the ballot, the first for a total of $1,770,000, and the second for $100,000.
The first and largest of the two propositions will go toward renovations in several schools in the district, but the bulk of the money would be used to renovate Walters’ aging middle school.
Walters Superintendent Jimmie Dedmon said that repairs to the middle school is long overdue.
“It was built in 1954, and there hasn’t been a significant renovation to the building since then,” Dedmon said. “I graduated in 1982, and it’s the same carpet, the same floors, the same lockers I used, the same everything, mostly.”
Changes to the middle school will be extensive, with new lockers, new windows, new flooring and a new roof being installed. Additionally, the bathrooms will be remodeled to come into compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, with new, wheelchair accessible stalls and other amenities added.
Apart from renovations to the middle school, the money will be used to construct a new administrative building and repair a bus barn roof that has suffered extensive storm damage.
The second bond will go toward purchasing a new activity bus for the district. Dedmon said the new bus is a necessity for the school, which has two buses in circulation from 1992, one with 253,000 miles on it.
“I don’t know if we’ve bought a new bus since I’ve worked here,” Dedmon said. “We’ve got a few used ones over the years, but no new buses.”
Many of the items called for in this bond are pulled from a previous bond proposed two years ago, before the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic forced the bond to be shelved. At that time, property tax rates in Walters were quite different than they are now. The current bond would raise property taxes 16.7 percent from their current level, but would only raise the tax rate 1.5 percent from what Walters residents paid two years ago.
Dedmon said that he believes Walters residents recognize the need for the changes covered by the proposed bond.
“We have great community support,” Dedmon said. “Most of the people voting attended the schools here and know that they need to be fixed.”
Sterling also will have two bonds on the ballot. Like Walters, the first bond, for $305,000, is for construction and general improvements, while the second, for $105,000, is for transportation.
Window replacement is of particular importance for Sterling, according to Sterling Superintendent Kent Lemons.
“Some of the buildings were built in 1962, and those are the original windows from then,” Lemons said.
Carpeting also will need to be replaced in several Sterling classrooms, with some of the carpet having been in use, without replacement, for more than a decade. The rest of the first bond will go toward painting outdoor parts of the buildings and for purchasing new textbooks.
The second bond will be used to purchase a new school bus, to purchase a new pickup for the Votech-Agriculture building to replace the current, 15-year-old one, and to purchase a new utility vehicle.
Lemons said the bond issue would not raise property taxes in Sterling.
“We’re following up on a bond that’s been paid off recently,” Lemons said. “We have a tax rate lower than anywhere else in Comanche County, and that will remain the case.”