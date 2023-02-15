Southwest Oklahoma voters were in a supportive mood Tuesday as they gave thumbs up to several school bond issues.
On Tuesday, Snyder voters approved that school district’s first bond since 1979. The vote was 284-74, or 79.33 percent to 20.67 percent.
School bond issues in Oklahoma must pass by a 60 percent margin.
Bond funds will be used to address infrastructure problems at three schools — John D. Moeller Primary, Snyder Elementary and Snyder FFA building — specifically, water and sewer line issues.
Superintendent Travis Gates said in an earlier interview that most of the water and sewer lines date to the Works Progress Administration era.
Empire voters approved a $885,000 bond for flooring in the cafeteria, 27 new heating and air units, purchase of a truck for the ag department, LED lights at the softball, baseball and football complex and scoreboards for each sport.
That bond passed 90-19, or 82.57 percent to 17.43 percent.
Also in Empire, voters selected a school board member of Office No. 3. Susan Kay Dresser received the most votes, 52, or 48.15 percent. Jerry Thomas Whatley received 37 votes, or 34.26 percent; Terri Cobbs received 19 votes, or 17.59 percent.
In Comanche, voters passed a $3.95 million bond issue 207-49 or 80.86 percent to 19.14 percent. More than half of the bond will go toward construction, remodeling and renovation of high school rooms.
The rest of the bond will be used to build a safe room and band room at the high school, purchase a vehicle for the ag department, buy band instruments and uniforms, repair roofs on buildings district wide, renovate and remodel the greenhouse, purchase new playground equipment and make improvements to playground at the elementary school and repair or resurface the track.
This bond will replace a 2018 bond and no new taxes will be incurred.
Voters in Blair approved a five-year bond for $835,000. The funds will be spent to reroof the the main school building, except for the gym; purchase heat and air units for the gym; and to buy a vehicle to transport students to activities.
The issue passed 127-42, or 75.15 percent to 24.85 percent.
Grandfield voters overwhelmingly approved a $420,000 bond to purchase two vehicles, buy a server, replace kitchen equipment, buy interactive screens for all classrooms, replace the outdate fire alarm panel at both schools, build a carport at the bus barn, place awning at the entrance to the elementary school, repair or replace the ag shop door, and purchase four welders for the ag shop.
Grandfield’s bond passed 101-7, or 93.52 percent to 6.48 percent.
In Walters, voters chose a city council member at large. Wes Eidson received 121 votes, or 55.76 percent to Rick High’s 81 votes, or 37.33 percent. Jonathan Turner received 15 votes, or 6.91 percent.
Voters in Altus also chose a council member, this one for Ward 4. CJ Morris received 127 votes, or 59.35 percent, to 87 votes, or 40.65 percent for Christina Wallace.
Bray-Doyle also selected a school board member of Office No. 3. Jason Smith received 164 votes, or 79.23 percent to 25 votes for Amanda Archer, or 12.08 percent. Larry Osborne received 18 votes, or 8.70 percent.
Bray-Doyle voters approved a school bond by a vote of 140-62, 69.31 percent to 30.69 percent.