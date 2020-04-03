The Lawton Board of Education has adopted policies that will allow members to meet virtually.
The action allowing members to meet via teleconferencing or videoconferencing, taken Wednesday, follows action by the Oklahoma Legislature and signed into law by Gov. Kevin Stitt in March. State legislators temporarily amended the state’s Open Meetings Act to allow members of governmental boards — to include boards of education — to meet virtually, both attending the meeting and casting votes. LPS board member Kelly Edwards used teleconferencing to attend Wednesday’s meeting.
The City Council also will be adopting similar techniques in coming weeks, city officials said.
Lawton Board of Education’s new policies, which could remain in effect through Nov. 15 or until Stitt declares the state of emergency to be terminated, allows school board meetings to be conducted virtually, as long as each board member is audible or visible to each other and to the public. Notice of the meeting shall include the stipulation that the meeting will include teleconferencing or videoconferencing, and which board members will appear remotely and how they are appearing. Those appearing in person also are to be noted.
The public still will be allowed to participate in and speak at meetings, as required by law, to the extent possible. Any materials shared electronically shall immediately be shared with members of the public body.
LPS Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas said the next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is April 16.
“We will strive to do more distance on that one,” he said, adding the district’s goal is to limit social interaction as limiting exposure to COVID-19 “becomes more and more critical.”
“We’ll set up those interest in distance (attendance),” Thomas said, of creating virtual board meetings.