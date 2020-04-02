Interim Superintendent Tom Thomas now has emergency powers to maintain district operations, under a directive approved Wednesday by the Lawton Board of Education.
Board members also approved Thomas’ recommendation to grant emergency administrative leave to support staff, teachers, administrators and professional technical employees, meaning those personnel will be paid through the duration of their contracts for the 2019-2020 school year. Other approvals include setting LPS’ last official day of school to May 8.
Thomas said the changes were implemented as Lawton Public Schools joins with districts across the state in dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic that prompted the State Board of Education to close all school buildings as of March 12, the date Spring Break began. Students won’t be in school buildings, but they will be engaging in distance learning techniques under a directive that the state school board specified for districts. That plan will use a variety of learning techniques to allow students to finish the school year.
As part of its COVID-19 response, the Lawton board voted 3-2 to approve a resolution granting emergency powers to the superintendent, a recommendation that has been made by the Oklahoma State School Boards Association, Thomas said.
The resolution addresses those temporary powers in three areas, allowing the superintendent to:
• Waive board policies/provisions when he deems necessary, to comply with health or governmental authorities.
• Take any lawful actions necessary to ensure continuation of education and provide for the health and safety of students and employees. Actions can be adjusting curriculum and providing alternate educational programs; adjusting employee work schedules and assignments; adjusting delivery of school-provided meals; limiting access to district property; applying for financial or other aid; and applying for governmental waivers, when compliance is required for the COVID-19 emergency.
• Enter into contracts without prior board approval for any dollar amount necessary to buymaterials, equipment, supplies or services for sanitation, cleaning, technology or other needs directly related to the COVID-19 emergency.
The resolution specifies the superintendent must notify the school board of actions as soon as practical. The temporary authority is in effect for the duration of Gov. Kevin Stitt’s emergency order, or if it is extended by the school board.
While board members agreed on the necessity of emergency authority, they split over LPS’ unusual situation. Thomas is interim superintendent, put into place for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year as Superintendent-Elect Kevin Hime transitions into the position effective July 1.
Board President Carla Clodfelter, one of the “no” votes, said she preferred the school board make an agreement with Thomas but sign a separate agreement with Hime when he comes on board.
“We need to give him an opportunity,” she said, of provisions Hime might like to discuss.
Board member Patty Neuwirth said the resolution follows the governor’s order, meaning there is an expiration on the state of emergency, but Clodfelter said while an end-time is certain, “we don’t know when it will be.” Board member Mary Bradley, who agreed with Clodfelter’s argument, also voted against the resolution.
Thomas said the district is on track for other COVID-19 provisions. For example, LPS will begin its distance learning curriculum Monday, meeting the April 6 deadline specified by state officials.
Thomas told board members he wanted to assure parents they don’t have to have computers or internet connection in their homes to allow children to participate in distance learning because LPS teachers will be using a variety of teaching methods. Thomas also urged parents to encourage their children to participate, saying that when school resumes in August, teachers want students to be able to progress quickly in their studies.
“Without this, a student may need significant remediation next year,” Thomas said of those who don’t engage in the distance learning, adding that meaningful engagement “is the only option at this point.”
That emphasis on education is the reason Thomas and his administrators wanted to assure LPS employees they will continue receiving paychecks.
A policy approved Wednesday allows Thomas to grant paid Emergency Administrative Leave to support staff, teachers, administrators and professional technical employees through the duration of their contracts. Special COVID leave will be made available for those who need it.
“You will continue to receive a check for the remainder of your contract,” Thomas said. “The work may be different than you did in the past, but you will continue to be paid.”
There is one exception: the district no longer will be using day-to-day substitute teachers.
That pay also is important because the district is officially setting its last day of school as May 8 (it had been May 21). Thomas said that as a result of the new policy, closing school early will not cause a financial burden to any district employee.
Thomas said district personnel may be asked to do tasks different than the ones they perform daily. He said only essential employees will remain the district buildings; services that can be delivered from home (such as teaching) will be done remotely.