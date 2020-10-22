The filing period will open Dec. 7 for residents who want to run for the Area 1 seat on the Lawton Board of Education.
Board members approved the actions last week, setting the dates associated with selecting a representative for the Area 1 seat that includes the north Lawton elementary school attendance areas of Freedom, Pat Henry and Pioneer Park, as well as Central Middle School and Lawton High School. The seat is held by Carla Clodfelter, who took her seat in February 2016.
Candidates will be able to file their declarations of candidacy from Dec. 7-9 at the Comanche County Election Board. To be eligible for the office, a candidate must have lived in the district they seek to represent on the school board and have been a registered voter at an address in the district for at least six months prior to filing. Qualified candidates must have a high school diploma or certificate of high school equivalency; may not be currently employed by the school district or related to any other school board member; and may not have been convicted of a misdemeanor for embezzlement, or any felony, or pled guilty or nolo contendere to misdemeanor embezzlement or a felony for a period of 15 years after completion of their sentence.
School board candidates win by taking a simple majority of votes in their election. The primary is set for Feb. 9; if needed, a runoff is set for April 6. The term is for five years.