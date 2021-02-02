More than $25,000 in scholarship awards are available to Lawton-area students through the Lawton Community Foundation.
Application deadlines for those awards range from Friday to March 15. To apply, visit occf.academicworks.com and search keyword: Lawton. Scholarships include:
McMahon Legacy Scholarship: Application deadline Feb. 5. A one-time scholarship of varying amounts for Comanche County graduating high school seniors who participated in the Comanche County Livestock Show for a minimum of two years.
Lawton Community Foundation Scholars Award: Application deadline Feb. 7. A one-time $2,000 scholarship for high school seniors graduating from each one of the following high schools: Cache, Elgin, Frederick, Geronimo, Lawton, Eisenhower and MacArthur.
Lawton Noon Lions Club Scholarship: Application deadline Feb. 15. A $2,000 scholarship renewable up to four years for graduating seniors who plan to attend Cameron University.
Lawton Business Women Nell Franklin Scholarship: Application deadline Feb. 15. A one-time $2,000 scholarship for females graduating from Lawton Public Schools and who plan to attend Cameron University or Great Plains Technology Center.
Lamont N. Wilson ROTC Scholarship: Application deadline March 15. A one-time $1,500 scholarship for Lawton Public Schools graduating high school seniors who participated in ROTC.
In addition, the Oklahoma City Community Foundation has more than 150 online scholarships available for students statewide and awarded a total of $2.5 million in scholarships to 799 students for the 2020-2021 academic year. Application deadlines vary. Visit occf.academicworks.com to apply.
An affiliate of the Oklahoma City Community Foundation, the Lawton Community Foundation was established in 1999 to support the charitable interests of Lawton and the surrounding area. Since its inception, the Lawton Community Foundation has reinvested more than $6.5 million into the community through scholarships, community grants and annual distributions to charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.lawtoncf.org.