A woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility is behind bars on $50,000 bond.
Asaia Nicole Morales, 31, of Spencer, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and bringing drugs into a penal institution, records indicate.
Morales was arrested Saturday afternoon after being searched while entering the prison, 8607 SE Flower Mound, Road, to visit an inmate.
A corrections officer conducted a body scan and a suspicious item was located in her pelvic area, the probable cause affidavit states. When asked what she was carrying, Morales first said it was a tampon before admitting to having a contraband package inside her, investigators said.
The item was removed and after being untapped, investigators found 32 grams of fentanyl pills, 18 grams of marijuana and another 20 grams of alprazolam pills, which were recovered as evidence, the affidavit states.
Morales returns to court at 3 p.m. Oct. 16 for her preliminary hearing conference, records indicate.
