A woman accused of trying to smuggle drugs into the Lawton Correctional Facility is behind bars on $50,000 bond.

Asaia Nicole Morales, 31, of Spencer, made her initial appearance Tuesday in Comanche County District Court where she received felony charges of aggravated fentanyl trafficking and bringing drugs into a penal institution, records indicate.

