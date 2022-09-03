A Saturday afternoon shooting is under investigation.
Police were called to 6308 NW Oak on the report of a shooting. They arrived to find one victim, said Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The extent of the victim’s injuries and status of condition were unavailable.
Few details are available regarding the incident.
“The Lawton Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this incident and will release more information as it becomes available,” Grubb said.
This is the third shooting incident in Lawton this week.
One person was killed in a shooting incident being investigated as the city’s 16th homicide of 2022. Officers were called to 2222 NW 26th Tuesday night to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at a local hospital.
Two people were hospitalized following a Thursday morning shooting at EZ GO, 3003 E. Gore. Police continue seeking information regarding the suspect.
Written by Scott Rains: scott.rains@swoknews.com.