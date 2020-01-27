A suspect was taken into custody and booked for assault with a dangerous weapon for a Saturday night shooting in southwest Lawton.
Lawton police were called shortly after 11:30 p.m. to the report of a shooting at the Bristol Apartments, 2200 block of Southwest B Avenue. A male victim was found and taken to a local hospital for treatment and is in stable condition.
Sgt. Tim Jenkins, LPD information officer, said that a person of interest was taken into custody. The cause of what led to the shooting has not been disclosed.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were called to process the scene and interview witnesses.
If you have information about this or any other crime, call Lawton Police or Crime Stopper, 580-355-4636.