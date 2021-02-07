A Saturday morning incident left one man dead and another wounded, according to Lawton police.
Police were called around 8 a.m. to 4001 NW Ozmun on the report of a disturbance. When they arrived, they found a man suffering multiple gunshot wounds, according to Officer Andrew Grubbs, Lawton Police information officer. The man died from his injuries once he arrived at a local hospital.
“Shortly after this, a male arrived at a local hospital with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and he is believed to be connected to the original incident,” he said.
Detectives from the Criminal Investigation Division were searching the scene for evidence. Grubbs said witnesses were taken to the police station for interviews.
The unidentified man’s death is the city’s second homicide of the year.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and State Medical Examiner continue to investigate the Jan. 17 shooting death of Zonterious Johnson, 24.
Johnson was killed by gunfire from Lawton police following an incident outside the Lavish Lounge, 1015 SW Park.
Officers conducting a check of the business reported gunfire from outside. Johnson fled on foot and was shot following a short foot chase and standoff about three blocks away. Investigators said Johnson refused to drop a handgun when confronted by an officer.
A 9mm handgun found with Johnson and three spent 9mm shell casings found outside the venue have been reported to have been recovered.